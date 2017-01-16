Woman robbed at gunpoint in Slidell Editor

SLIDELL – A Slidell woman was robbed at gunpoint after using the online Buy/Sell/Trade site on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau.

Pretending to be a 15-year-old girl, 17-year-old Devin Stogner lured the woman to a residence on Cypress Drive in Slidell, saying he was interested in buying some jewelry she had advertised for sale on the Buy/Sell/Trade app “5 Miles,” Seuzeneau said.

When the seller arrived in the driveway of the residence, Stogner, dressed in a dark-colored hoodie and camouflaged ski mask, jumped from the bushes, produced what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and demanded the lady open her car door.

Stogner robbed her of her purse and cell phone and then fled from the area.

That same evening, investigators were able to identify Stogner, 17 years old of 4807 Magnolia Drive, Slidell, as the suspect in the robbery. Detectives arrested Stogner at his home early Friday morning and booked him in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of armed robbery.

The victim’s purse and cell phone were located at his residence, and the firearm, which was determined to be a BB gun, was located in his bedroom.

“I want to remind residents that when meeting people you have met online to exchange items, it is always best to meet them in a well-lit public place, not at a residence or secluded area. We encourage you to meet at the actual sheriff’s office on either side of the parish. You never know what kind of person you are dealing with online,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said.