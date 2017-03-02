Woman caught allegedly pawning stolen property Editor

SLIDELL – A women was arrested while trying to pawn stolen property in Slidell, according to Slidell Police Department Officer Chad Olivier.

Kelly Wojdacz, 52 years old of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was arrested on Feb. 22 at Deep South Gold, 1326 Gause Boulevard, for being in possession of stolen property. Investigators with the Waveland Police Department contacted Deep South Gold and inquired about Wojdacz’s previous pawn transactions, Olivier said.

Coincidentally, Wojdacz was at the pawn shop attempting to pawn more jewelry and flatware, valued at over $1,200.

Wojdacz was charged with being in possession of stolen property and fugitive warrants from the Waveland Police Department.

