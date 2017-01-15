Vickers leads Salmen past John Ehret Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – The Salmen Spartans continue to improve their game as they dominated John Ehret last week with a 55-29 win.

It took a while for Salmen to get untracked, but according to long time coach Jay Carlin the Spartans are ready to enter District 8-4A play with a vengeance.

“We played our best 32 minutes of basketball this year,” said Carlin.

“We won inside, over the top and kept our turnovers to a minimum. And we also played very well on defense.”

The Spartans now boast a 11-6 overall record and will open their district season next week against Loranger.

Cameron Vickers led the Spartan scoring attack with 15 points followed by Rahsheen Lewis with 11 and Mike Young with nine.