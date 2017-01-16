Veteran officer to lead Slidell as new police chief Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – Randy Fandal’s journey in law enforcement has brought him full circle.

As he told a full house of supporters on Friday in the Slidell Municipal Auditorium at the inauguration of the newly-elected chief of police for Slidell, “I’m back home. I couldn’t have imagined 33 years ago when I started in law enforcement that one day I would be standing here.”

Fandal is a Slidell native who grew up here and graduated from Slidell High, deciding to go into law enforcement as a career that has led him to become the “top cop” for the city of Slidell.

He spent a year campaigning for the job after former Slidell Chief Randy Smith won election in Nov., 2015 as the new sheriff for the parish. From that day until now Fandal continued to show his passion to lead Slidell’s police department. His commitment to the job couldn’t have been more clear than listening to others speak about him.

“Randy Fandal is one of the finest police officers I have ever worked with in my career,” said Eastern District U.S. Marshall Genny May, who administered the oath of office.

“Anyone who takes six months of his life to hike the Appalachian Trail shows you what kind of determination and character he has,” said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Michael Edmonson. “The character of a person is shown by what they do when no one is looking, and he did that when he wanted to be a Slidell Police officer, and then when he wanted to do more as a State Police trooper.”

“I believe in my heart that Randy will make a bigger and better Slidell Police Department than I did,” said Slidell Mayor Freddy Drennan, who previously served as city chief.

Fandal spent 10 years with the Slidell Police Department, then 23 more years with the Louisiana State Police before retiring and waiting for the time to run for chief in his hometown.

Standing before the crowd of well-wishers on Friday, with his wife Dania and other family members seated to his right, Fandal became emotional as he thanked all those who helped him get there.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead this city,” he said. “We will keep Slidell safe.”

Edmonson, one of the two keynote speakers along with St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith, talked about what it takes to be a police officer and why he believes Fandal is someone who will be a great chief for Slidell.

“When you think of leadership you think of someone like Randy, who committed himself to help those who can’t help themselves,” he said. “The badge is not a right given to officers, it’s a privilege to be allowed to do what we do.”

He talked about Fandal’s children as another example of the strong character in the 56-year-old who is a fourth generation Slidell resident.

“One of his sons is a State Police officer, another is a U.S. Marine and his daughter works with autistic children, as his wife Dania does,” Edmonson said. “It speaks volumes about his character.”

Matthew Fandal, a third year State Police officer, pinned the badge on his father after Randy had pinned his son at the start of his law enforcement career.

Smith, who previously sat in the chair as Slidell chief, gave Fandal words of advice after reminding him that “in law enforcement we live under a microscope. You must be involved in the community to keep the trust of the community.”

He encouraged Fandal to build good relationships with the City Council members and mayor, who make the final decisions on budget issues for the police department.

Fandal highlighted several goals he has, some which he has already instituted. After stating publicly his intent to increase pay for police officers, he plans to start a “Kids and Police” (KAP) program to connect officers with young people, he promised strong community policing and regular patrols and said he will have an open door policy for anyone to come talk with him.

He also announced a new plan to hold an “Ask the Chief” quarterly meeting with the public, while he will also have an “Ask the Chief” tab on their website so anyone can e-mail in a question that he will answer.

Pastor Norman Farve was the master of ceremonies for the event, with Bishop Eugene Wellington and Chaplain Dan Haggerty offering opening and closing prayers. Julia Swann provided an outstanding rendition of the National Anthem for the ceremony.