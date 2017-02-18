Traffic stop turns up 150 Ecstasy tablets Editor

SLIDELL — While traveling through St. Tammany Parish on his way to Biloxi, a Houston man was arrested on drug charges after 150 Ecstasy tablets were found in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop conducted by a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Highway Enforcement Unit.

While patrolling on Eastbound Interstate 12 just before midnight on Jan. 31, a deputy with the STPSO Highway Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop after he observed a white Nissan Maxima with a Texas license plate swerve onto the shoulder of the roadway multiple times.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he smelled the distinct odor of marijuana, and he requested permission to search the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy located a small bag of marijuana under the center console in the front seat and two bags of Ecstasy tablets concealed inside a pair of socks in a duffle bag on the back seat.

The driver, 20-year-old Dominic Walker was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy, possession of Marijuana and improper lane use.