Tigers beat Northshore in season finale Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – It was chaos as usual when the Slidell Tigers take on the Northshore Panthers.

In front of a packed house on the Northshore campus, the Tigers used their speed and pin-point passing to down the Panthers 52-39 in the last game of the regular season and the end of District 6-5A competition.

It was also Senior Night for the Panthers as Mason Ray, Cade Burson, Mike Mussleman and Spencer Aubin were honored.

With the win, Slidell (22-7, 11-3) awaits to see where they will be seeded in the upcoming playoffs.

For Northshore (15-8, 4-10) it looked to be the end of the road.

Slidell’s Kolbe Warren got things going for the Tigers hitting 3-of-4 foul shots and sinking three buckets in the first period.

Northshore got five points from Moses Ngodock to narrow the Tiger lead to 15-8.

The Panthers outscored Slidell in the second period thanks to Ngodock again who drained 4-of-7 free throws and one hoop.

Ray came up with the other four points on a foul shot and a trey to make it 23-17 Tigers at the half.

The Slidell defense came alive in the third period and limited the Panthers to only one basket by Aubin and 1-of-12 from the field.

Slidell, on the other hand, went 7-of-18 with Tylor Harris leading the way with eight points to up their lead to 38-21.

Harris and Wallace shined in the final period with 10 and four points respectively.

Northshore’s shooter came alive in the fourth outscoring the Tigers 18-14 but it was not enough to overcome the Tiger lead in the third.

Ngodock paced the Panthers again scoring six points while Burson and James Martin each contributed three-pointers.

Neither team shot the ball well until the final period.

Northshore hit at a 30% clip for the game (14-of-47) while Slidell hit 32 % from the field (20-of-62).

Warren led all scorers with 20 points followed by Harris with 18, Edmond Thomas six, Jonathan Merriman five and Marc Merriman three.

Northshore was led by Ngodock with 17 while Aubin had nine.

Also scoring for the Panthers were Ray with six, Martin and Burson with three apiece and Dylan Ryan with one.