Stefancik orders woman out for violating time rule Editor

By CHRISSY SMITH

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL — St.?Tammany Parish Council Chairman Steve Stefancik was criticized by two council members at the recent council meeting after strictly implementing the “five-minute” rule for citizens to speak at meetings.

A woman was escorted out of the chamber by sheriff’s deputies after she was told by Stefancik that her time was up and to stop speaking.

Joycelyn Lowe was challenging the Planning Commission’s endorsement of plans for a new subdivision off Sharp Road near Mandeville. She was reading her statement at the podium, but her allotted time of five minutes ran out, which is when Stefancik told Lowe her time had ended and to stop speaking.

However, she did not stop speaking, and Stefancik told her deputies would escort her out if she continued. She kept reading her statement, and then said to Stefancik, “Take me out in handcuffs!”

Lowe wrapped things up immediately afterwards and left after grabbing her belongings.

“I’m not going to allow people to come in and disregard our rules. It’s happened at other meetings, and it’s not going to happen here,”?Stefancik said.

At that point, Councilman Jerry Binder said he did not agree with Stefancik’s decision and that if his colleagues agreed with it, “shame on them.”

“We’re getting to the point of absurd,”?Binder said. “Residents come to the meetings to be heard, and some common sense should be exercised. I’m not up here to be a bully. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Councilman T.J. Smith agreed with Binder and said, “We cannot continue to treat them this way going forward in 2017. It’s just not the right thing to do.”

Vice Chair of the Council, Michele Blanchard, said the rule is five minutes for each side for appeals. She told Binder that if he opposed the rule he could try to change it.

The meeting was Stefancik’s first as chairman since the council elected him to the post in December. At the start of the meeting, Stefancik pointed out that a digital clock had been placed on the wall and at the podium so everyone would know when a speaker’s time expires.