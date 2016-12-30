Slidell home in jeopardy of demolition by city Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – A Slidell property owner who ran into financial problems fixing up a Hurricane Katrina damaged house got little sympathy from the City Council during a recent hearing to condemn and demolish the home.

The property, located at 3288 Effie St. and owned by Johanna Laurant, was brought up at the council meeting as the latest in an ongoing series of dilapidated properties the city is trying to clean up.

Laurant appeared at the meeting and pleaded her case for more time to fix the home, although admitting funds were tight after she claimed a contractor was paid $20,000 and did such shoddy work that the property is still in disrepair.

In the end the council gave her until Jan. 24, 2017 to return and bring proof of a new contractor hired and improvements getting underway, or the property will be condemned and demolished.

Laurant acknowledged the fact the property has been uninhabited since damage from Katrina.

“I didn’t need the rent income before, so I admit I neglected it,” she said.

Laurant began using the property to store her own personal belongings since she said “I used to live in a 5,000 square foot house and when I moved to a 1,500 square foot house I needed somewhere to put my stuff.”

Slidell Chief Building Officer Joe France reported the home has a roof leak that led to the ceiling collapsing in large areas, now leading to mold in the home.

Some of his report confirmed the fact Laurant had repairs done, but not in the proper way.

“The front door was replaced, but it was hung incorrectly. The back door has been broken in or kicked in, windows are broken, and the house is in bad need of paint which has led to rotten wood. There is no air conditioning and the electrical panel has been compromised,” France said. “The home is abandoned, dilapidated, and not safe and should be demolished.”

Laurant said she put up a 6-foot wooden fence to keep potential burglars out, “but they came in anyway.”

She said the ceiling had termites so she has contracted with ECO Builders to repair the damage.

“Once the termites are treated for I will be ready to fix it,” she said, although acknowledging she did not have the money to put up what Councilman Val Vanney asked for in the way of a $15,000 or $20,000 bond to guarantee completion.

“I might be able to come up with $10,000, but $20,000 is a lot of money,” she said.

Laurant added that she has kept the property up with the grass getting mowed, but the overall appearance of the home is what led neighbors to complain to the city.

“I’ve spent a lot of money trying to keep it up,” Laurant said. “It doesn’t need to be torn down. I just need to get my stuff out of the home—I admit I’m a pack rat, but now I’m donating my stuff to Goodwill and the CCC.”

Laurant said the interior of the house was “fine after the repairs, but then when I heard about the termites it got worse.”

The City Council voted 9-0 for the time extension to Jan. 24 at which time Laurant will have to provide permits and documentation that work to repair the house is underway.