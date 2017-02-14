Slidell couple married 75 years as he celebrates his 100th birthday Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – When Chestine Wilkins was asked what attracted her the most to her husband of 75 years when they first met in the late 1930s she acted like a young school girl not wanting to show too much interest in someone she liked.

“Oh, he was a nice boy,” she said. “And he had a car. That was good.”

But when the couple prepared to pose for a picture in their home at Summerfield Senior Living in Slidell it was clear how much she still liked “the boy” after all these years.

Sitting next to Ollie Wilkins, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 21, Chestine immediately grabbed Ollie’s hand and didn’t let go through a dozen flashes from the camera.

The Slidell couple made big news this past weekend at Summerfield, not only because two birthday parties were held for Ollie as he turned 100 on Saturday, but his 97-year-old wife had plenty to celebrate herself as the couple recently had their 75th wedding anniversary.

When asked her thoughts about a 75th anniversary and her husband turning 100, Chestine repeated “we keep saying to each other that we never thought we would live this long,” she said with a big smile.

As for celebrating their 75th anniversary, Chestine said the biggest thing that helped them through the years was “we didn’t argue much. He is real easy going and we got along pretty good.”

Ollie and Chestine had three children although one of their sons died in his early 20s in a car accident. Ann Thomas lives in Slidell and their other child, David Wilkens, lives in South Carolina, but came into town for the big weekend of celebrations.

“The thing I remember about them is that they never had a lot of fussin’ and always seemed to get along,” Ann said. “When they weren’t happy with each other they kept it to themselves.”

David agreed, noting “they never fought in front of the kids and it always seemed like they liked each other.”

Ollie was born on January 27, 1917 and lived most of his life in Hattiesburg, Miss. where he had two brothers and two sisters and his father worked on the railroad. The couple remained in Hattiesburg all their married years until moving to Slidell three years ago to live at Summerfield, an assisted living facility.

Incredibly, the couple was still living alone until three years ago, and Ollie was still mowing his own grass with a push mower that required a pull string to start it.

Chestine was born on Sept. 23, 1919 in Mississippi and moved to many different towns growing up since her father was a Methodist preacher who was moved to a new church almost every year. She had four sisters and two brothers and is today one of three surviving children in the family—definitely the oldest.

Growing up in her family she said “the worst thing was going to school since we were always in a new town.”

She said her parents weren’t terribly strict, even though her dad was a preacher, and the main thing she remembers when thinking about her mother is “that she could make such a good meal for so many people with so little food.”

She said her father was against them playing cards so the kids would secretly make their own set of cards, and as soon as he found them and took them away, “we made another set,” she said with a laugh.

Chestine graduated from high school and went on to become a nurse “since back then the only jobs a woman could usually get was as a nurse or a teacher.” She worked for over 30 years at the Hattiesburg hospital before advancing to become the nurse supervisor.

Ollie worked various jobs after graduating from high school, including a job as a bus driver, at the local creosote plant and then with a chemical company that he stayed at until he retired at the age of 65.

He also served in the Army for three years in World War II and was a part of the U.S. forces at D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.

The couple met on a blind date in 1939 and dated for two years before eloping on Oct. 23, 1941.

“Back then you didn’t have big weddings,” Chestine said. “You just went to the preacher’s house and got married. When Ollie told my mom she just said, ‘well good, that’s one less mouth I have to feed.’”

When asked how she feels about Ollie today, Chestine added, “on a good day I’ll keep him.”

Ann said that a real key to the long life for her parents has been the way they remained so active after both retiring at the age of 65.

“They walked together, vacationed a lot and both had their own activities they liked to do. My dad had a woodworking shed and did that on his own all the time and mom did a lot of ceramic work as a hobby,” she explained.

Ollie and Chestine have both remained in good health through their senior years, both having a mild stroke at one point, but still in good enough health to live on their own before moving to Summerfield, where they are still in their own apartment at the assisted care facility.

“They never even used walkers until three years ago,” Ann said. “I really think it is because they have stayed active and busy. Dad would go walk two or three miles at the mall all the time.”

Neither one of them ever smoked and only had an occasional drink, while Chestine said “we always tried to eat right. I cooked at home all the time, although we like to go out and eat a lot now. But the most important thing, to me, is that I always got plenty of sleep.”

The couple has only one grandchild and no great-grandchildren.