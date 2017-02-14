‘Shop Slidell USA’ online map to debut in matter of days Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – It appears that A.G. Crowe won’t be the only one to benefit from doctor’s orders to slow down.

Crowe, the former Slidell businessman who served 16 years in the Louisiana Legislature as a state representative and senator, returned to the business world after leaving the Louisiana Senate in 2016. Heading The File Depot, a business he created that exploded to go national with 70 franchise units across the country, Crowe said that a few health concerns led to doctors telling him to back off the stressful business world he was in the midst of. After transitioning his interest in his company to his COO, he retired.

Never a man to sit still for long, Crowe said he revived an idea and project he had created many times for the Slidell community years ago—a caricature map of local businesses.

Now, however, he wanted to take it one step further to feature an online version, which has led to the formation of Shop Slidell USA, a new company that features a business caricature community map that offers incredible online opportunities for any business that is featured.

The map will be the centerpiece of an all new website, WWW.ShopSlidellUSA.online. Crowe is already signing up businesses left and right for what he believes will eventually be up to 500 local businesses that are featured just in the greater Slidell area.

“I am doing this to support our local businesses,” he said. “I don’t need to make the money from this, and for that matter, we plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to a local cause.

“Yes, I needed to slow down a bit, but I’ve never been someone who can’t stay busy. I go stir-crazy,” he added. “This is something I can head up that will really help local businesses. They are the ones who pay the taxes and employ our people. This will help them compete against the on-line companies. This is the most reasonable way for a small business to have a web page on the internet opening up a world of potential customers.”

Shop Slidell USA will only cost $195 for two years, less than $10 a month, and a local business will have a picture on the map that can be clicked on, leading to its own customized web page all about that business. It will include every form of contact to that business—website, e-mail, phone, address and more—bringing the world to the front door of the business. Even the caricature of the business on the map will be a likeness of their actual business, drawn by local artists who view the real business via Google Earth.

Businesses that operate from a residence can also be included on the map through the use of a bus, truck, car, plane, hot air balloon or other innovative idea.

The map will be informational about Slidell with listings of government, churches, clubs and organizations, while also including a history of the city.

“This map has everything you ever wanted to know about Slidell and it will be continuously updated,” Crowe said.

“A new business that opens in six months can easily be added. We included an events calendar of everything happening in town plus a complete separate and detailed Olde Towne and Fremaux Town Center maps within the main map. You will even see the Pelicans on Parade and our fishing pier on the lake,” he added.

The revival of the caricature business map brings back something that Crowe created many years ago through his local business, St. Tammany Office Products (STOP). It was actually a local journalist, Ron Barthet, who inspired Crowe with the maps years ago as he came to STOP one day trying to sell his own caricature business map.

“I told him I would buy a spot there for STOP, but then I offered to print and help him distribute the maps,” Crowe said.

While Ron’s first map was very popular, many businesses were not included, so Crowe and Barthet worked together to produce another map with over 500 businesses printed on a 2-foot by 3-foot poster. Crowe and Barthet continued on, doing several more maps including St. Bernard Parish, New Orleans East, Pearl River, Mandeville, Covington and more.

“We probably did about 15 maps over the years,” he said.

The idea to do the maps came about after Crowe, now 68, was told he had to slow down. He sold his shares in The File Depot and found himself back home, looking for things to do.

“After I organized the pantry my wife told me to go work in the attic,” he said with a laugh. “I was trying to find things to do since I was going stir crazy.”

In his attic he stumbled upon many of the old maps he had done, and the light bulb went off in his head to bring the map back, but in a bigger and better way, in a digital format.

“I called Ron, who recently retired himself, and told him I wanted to do a digital poster built around a website,” Crowe said. “So that is what we have done.”

There will still be a full-color printed version and Crowe said he expects over 2,000 maps that will show up all over town.

Without doing much to promote the new map Crowe said they already have nearly 100 businesses signed up since the cost is so reasonably priced—only $195 for two years (less than $10 a month).

“This is the first time this kind of thing has ever been done,” he added. “It is a digital, fully functional map.

“I really am doing this to promote Slidell’s local businesses. I want to make Slidell great again,” he said with a laugh, referring to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. “Well, I guess just make Slidell greater.”

Any business wanting to reserve a spot on the map can call Crowe at 985-788-9772 or e-mail him at shopslidellusa@gmail.com.