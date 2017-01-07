Seven suites, 12,000 S.F. on Bayou Liberty Road Editor

t’s amazing what memories and the love for the Louisiana outdoors can create.

Ask Dawn and Juraj Pekarik, who now live on the property of Bayou Haven Bed and Breakfast, a luxurious estate that recently opened on Bayou Liberty Road in Slidell.

Bayou Haven opened its doors to the public in early November after a two-year construction project created a 12,000 square foot home with seven exquisite suites that is now welcoming visitors as a bed and breakfast on the bayou.

Dawn Pekarik, who grew up in Slidell as Dawn Parks, said it was her childhood years, particularly those spending time fishing and enjoying nature with her grandfather Rene Terral that was the motivation to build the bed and breakfast in the area where she grew up.

“I always loved the time growing up in Slidell with my grandfather. And when I saw this piece of land it immediately reminded me of that time. It was love at first sight,” she said.

However, Bayou Haven would never have happened if it hadn’t also been for the love story between Dawn and Juraj, who met in July, 1999 and were married only four months later.

Juraj, originally coming to the United States in 1998 as a professional basketball player in Europe, turned the opportunity into the American dream thanks to the encouragement and partnership with Dawn. He began working for a company that cleaned floors at night for large stores, then eventually broke away on his own and created a multi-million dollar commercial cleaning company.

Dawn, a CPA by trade, had returned to Slidell in 1994 as a single mother with three children and had started her own gift shop, Creole Connection, which operated for eight years in the North Shore Square mall. At that time in her life, Dawn admits she wasn’t so excited to be set up on a blind date by her friend.

“My friend was married to a Czechoslovakian brother who Juraj was working with. She kept telling me I needed to go out with Juraj since he was a very nice guy,” she recalled. “Of course, he didn’t know a word of English.

“Once I met him I was immediately attracted, particularly because he accepted my three children—ages 6, 8 and 10–right away as if they were his own,” she added. “We knew it was love and didn’t even date long before we were ready to get married.”

Juraj hardly had made his fortune when he and Dawn married in 1999, but it was his wife who began to recognize qualities in her husband that would lead to their own cleaning business.

“Juraj had developed his own system to quickly train employees in the commercial floor cleaning they did. These are big jobs and the training used to take a lot of time,” she explained. “I finally told him that he could do it on his own rather than work for someone else.”

Juraj started Cleaning Connection in 2002 and began to secure national clients like Walmart, K-mart and others. The company grew to employ over 150 people, cleaning huge department stores and supermarket floors at night all around the country.

“We always used to talk about moving to Italy and starting a bed and breakfast,” Dawn said. “Then one day I was driving out Bayou Liberty and saw this piece of land. I knew it was what we were looking for.”

The property was purchased from former longtime Slidell veterinarian, Dr. Ron Francis, and only had a slab from his parent’s house, and an old barn. But the six-acres backed right up to Bayou Liberty and had every feel of the Louisiana outdoors that Dawn remembered.

Initially the couple built their own home there, not yet thinking about a bed and breakfast. Their own home is 2,200 square feet with three bedrooms. But after moving in on July 4, 2014 she said “we never left and finally wondered why we should go to Italy to have a bed and breakfast. We decided to do it right here.”

Juraj grew up in Czechoslovakia before the Velvet Revolution in 1989 that split the country into Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Living in what became Slovakia, he remembers the small town of Bojnice with 5,000 people and growing up with what was still a Communist government.

“To me, I had the perfect childhood,” he said. “As a young adult I felt all the freedom you have here. It was really an ordinary lifestyle.”

His father, originally a miner, became the assistant to the mayor and his mother was a teacher. But Juraj began to show some exceptional talent after the fifth grade when he tried out for the basketball team.

“I was pretty good, and I was tall, so I went to what they called basketball school,” he said.

In many European countries the students can develop into Olympic athletes during junior high and high school years. Juraj became a star player and eventually played for the high school, and also the town team before he finished college and was signed for professional basketball.

“First you had to serve one year in the Army—everyone did. But for me, I played basketball in the Army anyway,” he said with a laugh.

He began what would be a 10-year pro career although admitting the pay scale for pro athletes in Europe doesn’t come close to the million dollar contracts in the United States.

At the age of 34 he took advantage of a Visa to come to the U.S. in 1998, but only had $500 and lived in a college dorm until the opportunity to work for the commercial cleaning company was given to him.

Dawn was married for 10 years before becoming the single mom with three children 10 and under. She wasn’t too enthusiastic to start a relationship with a man from Slovakia who didn’t know English.

“But once we met I could tell he was such a nice guy and he was very determined to learn English,” she said. “So I helped him and look what happened.”

The couple is very excited to offer Bayou Haven as a fabulous get away, whether for vacationers from around the world or for locals wanting a great weekend. The magnificent estate clearly can serve either desire.

“The surprising thing we are already learning is that a lot of people don’t even know how beautiful this area is and have lived in Slidell for years and don’t know what is near Bayou Liberty,” Dawn said. “But for me, it’s an amazing area and brings back such great memories of growing up. It’s something we want to share with others.”

For more information, contact Dawn Pekarik at 985-707-4884, e-mail her at info@bayouhavenslidell.com, or go to their website at bayouhavenslidell.com.