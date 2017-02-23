Salmen beats Pearl River, Ben Franklin Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – The Salmen Spartan boys ended their regular season with back-to-back games last week.

Tuesday night they made short work of the Pearl River Rebels 96-35 in their last District 8-4A game of the season and then defeated Ben Franklin 66-37 in a non-district contest to end with a 23-9 overall record and 7-1 in district play.

Tuesday night was also Senior Night at the Cage for seven seniors on the Spartan team — Mike Young, Deitrick Stovall, Rahsheen Lewis, Cameron Vickers, Keenan Wallace, Tyrone Adams and Deandre Donaldson.

With the win over the Rebels, the Spartans wrapped up the season as District 8-4A co-champion with Franklinton who also was 7-1.

Salmen opened the contest with a 14-0 run before Pearl River’s Whitney Friloux hit their first two baskets.

Stovall opened the first period with eight points while Mike Young added seven to pace the Spartans to a 22-4 lead after one.

Salmen lit it up again in the second period hitting another 22 points to make it 44-10 at the half.

The highlight of the second period were two monster jams by Carey Holmes that ignited the crowd.

Holmes went on to slam another in the final period.

The third period saw Salmen score 22 again and was highlighted by a slam dunk by Stovall who led the Spartans with eight, third period points with the Spartans posting a 66-20 lead.

Salmen scored 30 in the final period to win going away at 96-35.

“This is a very special bunch of kids who have a lot of fun playing together,” said Spartan coach Jay Carlin.

“When you get a bunch that can put their egos aside and cheer for each other that’s really something. It’s been that way all year and I am very proud of them.”

Salmen had four players in double figures with Stovall leading the way with 25.

Holmes finished with 14 while Young added 11 and Keith Sandrock 10.

Also scoring were Reese Klein and Lewis with eight each and Wallace with six.

Drew Soileau led the Rebels with 11 followed by Devin Hart with 10

In the Ben Franklin game, it was the Spartan defense that stole the show.

Salmen jumped out with a 6-0 run and never trailed in the contest.

Ben Franklin found that trying to get inside the Spartan big men was not going to work as Vickers and Young took charge of the boards and held the Falcons to only five points in the first period.

Salmen’s control of the boards didn’t allow the Falcons to get any second chance shots while forcing a number of turnovers underneath.

Lewis set the pace sinking the first shot of the game from downtown and went on to score four three-point shots in the game.

The Spartan defense rose to the occasion in the second period and didn’t allow the Falcons to score from the field. They did convert 7-of-12 free throws with the half ending with Salmen on top 37-12.

Salmen outscored the Falcons 29-25 in the second half and never allowed them to make any comeback attempts.

The Spartans shot 33% from the field (23-of-70) while Ben Franklin hit 21% of their shots (11-of-53).

Ben Franklin (11-18) committed 23 turnovers to Salmen’s 13.

Jack Manson led the Falcons with 10 points followed by Jyde Manson with nine.

Lewis and Vickers led the Spartan offense with 14 points each while Stovall contributed nine.

Klein, Sandrock and Young added six apiece followed by Kyron Donaldson and Corey Holmes with four each. Deandre Donaldson rounded out the scoring with three points.