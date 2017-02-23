Regular season concludes for local hoops teams Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – The boys’ basketball teams finished their regular season last week and several of the teams will be heading on to the playoffs after the brackets were announced Monday.

The First Baptist Christian Eagles finished their season splitting two games with a loss to Lutheran 61-53 and a 56-37 win over the Louisiana School of the Deaf.

The Eagles finish at 3-17 for the season and 1-6 in District 8-C.

For the Northshore Panthers, their season ended with losses to Ponchatoula 68-65 and Slidell 52-39. The Panthers finish the year at 15-18 overall and 4-10 in District 6-5A.

Pearl River’s Rebels finished with losses to Salmen 96-35 and Franklinton 82-26. The Rebels finish the season with 4-20 overall record and 0-8 in District 8-4A.

Pope John Paul II Jaguars ended their regular season at 7-19 on the year and 1-5 in District 10-2A

Salmen’s Spartans ended their regular season with wins against Pearl River 96-35 and Ben Franklin 66-37 to move to 24-8 on the season and District 8-4A co-champion at 7-1.

The Slidell Tigers split a pair losing to Fontainebleau 61-49 and winning against Northshore 52-39. They now stand at 22-7 for the season and 11-3 in District 6-5A.