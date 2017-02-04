Police investigate armed robbery at Waffle House Editor

SLIDELL — Slidell Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an overnight armed robbery at Waffle House; 1728 Gause Boulevard. Around 1:26 a.m. on January 23, a white male entered the restaurant, reached into his pocket, and removed a McDonald’s bag, which he warned was concealing a weapon.

After collecting an unknown amount of money from the registers, the suspect fled from the restaurant, and entered a pickup truck that was parked at a nearby business.

The suspect is a white male, between 30-40 years of age, with short dark hair and an unshaven face. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-colored, early 1990’s model single cab, extended bed pickup truck, with a dark-colored stripe on the rocker panels and a sticker on the rear of both sides of the bed (possibly Z71, Sport, or 4×4, etc.).

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, please contact Detective McNulty via email at tmcnulty@slidellpd.com or call 985-503-3477.