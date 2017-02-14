Pit bull attacked pets in carport, man says Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – A Slidell man said his wife is still traumatized after a vicious attack by a neighbor’s pit bull on his small Min Pin dog, a situation that occurred in his own carport as he tried to get his three dogs into the house.

The attack occurred 10 days ago on Pheasant Lane in the Audubon subdivision, just off Robert Boulevard. The pit bull was held for the mandatory 10 days of quarantine by the Slidell Animal Control department before it was released back to its owner on Tuesday.

A Slidell resident for 25 years, Mark Lonero, 62, said he has lived in the house with his wife for approximately seven months. They own three Min Pins, a dog that is considered a miniature to a Doberman Pinscher.

At approximately 8 p.m. on a Friday night they were going through their traditional routine of allowing the dogs to run through the backyard gate into the side door of their house that leads into the kitchen and dining area.

With a car parked in the carport they were not aware that a pit bull was apparently loose in the neighborhood and not far away. As Lonero’s wife, Lori, opened the door to the house and let the first Min Pin run into the house—a distance of about five feet from gate to house—she was almost knocked over as a “large pit bull that probably weighed about 90 pounds” lunged at her first dog.

“My wife had to fight to close the door as the dog tried to get in, but she finally managed to get the door closed without the dog getting into the house,” Lonero said.

That left a second Min Pin in danger—a male dog named Mikey–as it had come through the gate into the corner of the garage. Lonero said the pit bull grabbed Mikey by its head and held on as Lori tried to get the dog free.

“Those dogs are so strong and when they get their mouth on something it is locked down,” Lonero said. “I figured our dog was dead.”

Lonero said he began to yell for help, and in the meantime, grabbed a hard plastic ladder to smash over the pit bulls back, something that only smashed the ladder and did nothing to get Mikey free. A neighbor rushed over from across the street and grabbed a rake in the carport, shoving it into the side of the pit bulls mouth to try and pry it open.

“All it did was break the handle of the rake,” Lonero said.

By that time Lonero had put himself in danger by grabbing the pit bull around the neck and trying to choke it, he said.

“Finally the dog gasped for a breath and loosened his grip and my wife was able to get Mikey out,” he said. “But then I was worried the dog was going to turn on me.

“I have to give the dog credit that it never went after me, or my wife or the neighbor,” Lonero said. “We were certainly worried that was going to happen.”

Lonero did say that the neighbor received such a serious gash on his finger that he was transported to a New Orleans hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

Lonero said his wife is still “traumatized by the whole thing. She is scared to death the pit bull is going to show up again. She walks the entire back yard before putting our dogs out, and checks all around the front of the house to be sure the dog isn’t there again. She wants the dog killed since she is worried some little kid might be attacked.

“We have nothing against the dog or the owner, but you can’t have a pit bull like that running free in a neighborhood,” he said. “People need to be more responsible with a dog like that.”

As the incident unfolded, a call went to 911 and Slidell Police arrived on the scene, along with Slidell Animal Control, who captured the dog.

Lonero said he was still very emotional by the time the public officials showed up, but was surprised when they told him “I could have been arrested if I had killed the dog. Believe me, I wanted to get my gun and shoot it, but I was trying to save Mikey. I was surprised the way I was treated and talked to by them—it sounded like I had done something wrong when I was only trying to protect my dog.”

Slidell law states that no dog, or even cat, is allowed to run free in the city limits. The owner of the pit bull, who declined to comment on what happened, was issued a citation, but was expected to get the dog back on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lonero said his dog “was covered with blood” and had a big gash in the back of the neck and small cuts to his face, but somehow survived and will be fine.

“The vet heard the story and said he was surprised the dog survived,” he said. “It’s really a miracle he is alive since I was sure he was going to die.”

Due to the ongoing investigation into the matter city officials were not allowed to comment on the situation.

Lonero said he has already had a bill close to $400 at the vet and expects more charges.