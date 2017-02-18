Parish ad firm plays key role in Trump win Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

MANDEVILLE – As America watched the presidential election returns come in on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2016 there was the usual excitement across the country to see who the next leader of the United States would be.

But for Jay Connaughton, owner and founder of Innovative Advertising in Mandeville with his wife Jennifer, the excitement and intensity of that night had to be off the charts.

That’s because it was three months earlier when Connaughton had been invited to meet with the Donald Trump presidential team in Trump Tower.

Connaughton was to make a presentation for Innovative to be considered as a marketing company that would eventually help the billionaire businessman win the presidency.

Of course, Innovative was hired and Connaughton spent the next three months in New York City, coming home to St. Tammany Parish only three days during that time, before the historic night on Nov. 8 when Trump shocked many in the country by winning the election.

Connaughton and his wife are the classic small business story in America that saw them start the firm in 2000, growing it to a 30-man operation today. The opportunity to work on the Trump campaign was certainly the pinnacle of a career so far that appears to have unlimited potential ahead.

Connaughton and the Innovative team were recently named as the Tammany Award winners at the annual St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce awards, earning an honor that is considered the top honor handed out each year to businesses in the parish.

But the three months working for the Trump team has clearly moved Innovative into an elite category that will likely launch the business even higher than it has gone so far.

Connaughton’s opportunity to be considered by the Trump team displays the importance of networking and making connections. For the Mandeville High graduate, a friendship with nationally recognized pollster and TV commentator Kellyanne Conway was the ticket that made that happen.

Connaughton earned that friendship with an incredible showing by his advertising firm in the 2014 United States Senate elections, when Innovative Advertising represented eight candidates in different states and won every election. The opportunity to even represent eight Senate candidates was earned by years paying their dues on the local and state scene in Louisiana.

“I got to know Kellyanne during that time since I was hired by Charles and David Koch, actually with American Freedom Partners (AFP), to make some national TV ads against Obamacare, about the problems with the VA and others,” he said. “We developed a great rapport since I admired her tremendously for her knowledge in reading polls and data. I just clicked with her and I think she appreciated our ads since we made them very emotionally impactful.”

Connaughton eventually connected with the Trump team as the presidential election was a year away. It all started in December, 2015 when Connaughton was in Baton Rouge and saw Conway, who asked him if he wanted to “come onto our team to work.”

“At the time I thought she was talking about me joining the Ted Cruz team,” Connaughton recalls. “I turned her down, but later found out she was always talking about us joining with Trump.”

By the summer of 2016, Connaughton was working in Cleveland, Ohio on a campaign with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As the project concluded late one night he saw the Trump motorcade lining up to leave and Conway came by.

“She saw me and just said ‘I’ll text you’,” he said. “But then the text said she wanted me to come to New York to work with Trump.”

Before that meeting happened Louisiana was hit with flooding rains in August of last year and Connaughton contacted Conway.

“I told her Trump needed to come to Louisiana and make a visit to show support for the people here,” he said. “She convinced him to come and told me I had about 12 hours to put together a public appearance for him.”

Connaughton said visits like that usually take two weeks to prepare for, but his team worked through the night and pulled off a great appearance for Trump, which was the first time he met the billionaire face-to-face.

“Some people think that was the turning point that made their team ask about hiring us,” he said.

Two weeks later on Aug. 19, Connaughton was in Trump Tower to make a presentation to become one of three advertising firms for the presidential candidate.

“The meeting was supposed to be at 10 a.m. and he finally got there at 4:30 in the afternoon,” Connaughton said with a laugh. “I had 30 slides to show and after 10 of them Steve Bannon said, ‘OK,’ and I was put to work.”

Connaughton was told to get a room at Trump Tower and expect to be working non-stop for the next three months. It led to only three days going home during that time to see his wife and kids.

The Innovative team created 30 TV ads for the Trump campaign, with eight of them being shown nationally. Connaughton said he feels a sense of pride in knowing his team played a part in the new president leading our country, but he downplays how big a part it was.

“A lot of people had a hand on the steering wheel for Donald Trump to win,” he said. “But Trump was the guy driving the car.”

Connaughton said his personal impression of Trump, after meeting with him many times in past months, is that “he is much more soft-spoken than you see on TV. When you talk to him he seems to be thinking about three things at once—first is about what you are saying, then about what he plans to say, and then he is thinking of something entirely different than the topic.”

He added that he views Trump as “a very intelligent man and very thoughtful.”

Connaughton said the Innovative ads for Trump were successful because “we kept showing how Trump will make life better for Americans. Hillary just kept saying it was her turn. I believe that was the difference. We found some great stories of people in the country who told their personal story and we brought the American people front and center in our ads.”

Connaughton said he expects to continue to work with the Trump team in the future.