Panthers win baseball opener, 4-0 Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – The Northshore Panthers started their 2017 baseball season off with a bang defeating the Franklinton Demons 4-0 in their non-district home opener.

Ethan Campo got the win for the Panthers going five innings and giving up three hits, no runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

Troy Compton came on in relief in the sixth inning and gave up no runs on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts to close out the game.

The Panther offense scored two runs in the second inning and two in the fifth to blank the Demons.

At the plate, Max Meeker led the charge going 2-for-3 and scored two of Northshore’s runs.

Also going 2-for-3 was Brayden Jobert who scored one run and smacked a double.

Christian Garcia and Branyan Bounds each had RBI’s, Cole Cavallo was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Compton was 1-for-1 and Eli Dubuisson was 1-for-4.

Next up for the Panthers will be another non-district tilt against Lakeshore tonight at the Northshore diamond.