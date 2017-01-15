Panthers rally for win over Fontainebleau; NS girls beaten Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

MANDEVILLE – The Northshore Panthers got back into the win column last week with a 49-47 win over the Fontainebleau Bulldogs in District 6-5A action.

Northshore (12-9, 1-1) came from behind to pull out the victory against a tough Bulldog challenge.

It was a struggle throughout as each team jockeyed for the lead with Fontainebleau (13-7, 0-2) getting the best of it early 7-2 run in the last three minutes of the half.

The Bulldog defense didn’t allow the Panthers a field goal in the last three minutes holding them to only two free throws by Jarrin Hopkins to take a 25-20 halftime lead.

At the start of the second half, Moses Ngodock started it off with a layup, and Spencer Aubin followed with a three-pointer to go on a 9-3 run.

Another Ngodock bucket gave Northshore their first lead of the game at 29-28 with two minutes left in the third period.

From then on the lead changed hands a number of times before an Aubin shot inside the lane tied the game at 42-42.

A minute later, Hopkins hit a shot that would give the Panthers a lead that would hold up the rest of the way.

Aubin led Northshore with 13 points while Ray Mason and Ngodock each scored 12.

Ray Ford was the leading scorer for Fontainebleau with 15 points and Ethan Rogers added 14.

“I’m very proud of the way our kids responded,” said Northshore coach Jerry Hernandez.

“We need to keep doing this.”

The Panther girls weren’t as fortunate.

The Lady Bulldog defensive pressure paid dividends as Fontainebleau (19-3, 2-1) posted a 39-27 victory at home against Northshore for their 16 win in 17 games.

The Panthers (8-6, 1-2) gave the Bulldogs a scare early taking a 6-4 lead. But a three-point shot by Angelle Darby gave the Lady Bulldogs a lead that they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

Darby and Allison Gohagan each scored eight for Fontainebleau while Sarah Ogbomah scored 10 for Northshore.

Fontainebleau took a 31-23 lead going into the fourth period but didn’t hit another basket.

However, the Bulldogs did sink 8-of-10 free throws to finish with a 12-point victory.

“Fontainebleau played hard,” Northshore coach Bill Gallagher said.

“I give them credit. They played way harder than us.”