Obituaries published March 9, 2017

Sylvia Baker, of Pearl River, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017.

She was 80 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Warren “Wally” Baker; and mother of Michael Dodson; Robert “Bobby” Trahan; Louis Trahan; Raymond Palmer; and the late Paul Palmer.

She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Sylvia was a native of Indiana and retired from New Orleans Casket Co.

Thomas Joe Melton, of Slidell, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2017, at the age of 84, surrounded by his family.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a true family man and his greatest love was for his wife, Mary Ann.

Tom was born in Valley View, TX, and graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., and had a long career in the aerospace industry, retiring from Lockheed Martin, which took his family all around the country with Slidell being home for the last 33 years.

Tom was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Slidell including serving on the Adminstrative Board for many years. He was also a passionate life-long golfer and enjoyed his rounds with his retired golf buddies at Oak Harbor Golf Club.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Dykes Melton; and their three children, Velinda Melton Gerfen (Larry), Dan Melton (Yong Yol ‘Sonny’), and Perry Melton (Joel Reifman); five grandchildren, Michelle Estes Reluzco (Alex), Kurt Gerfen, Rachel Gerfen, Kate Gerfen, and Jonathan Melton; and four great-grandsons, Alex Reluzco Jr., Lochlan Gerfen, Niko Reluzco, and Mateo Reluzco.

He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Melton Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Alfred Melton and Effie Lee Sullivan Melton; and his brother, Jerry Bob Melton.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Celebration of Life service at First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger Street, Slidell, La. on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tom's memory to First United Methodist Church of Slidell.

Agnes Yvonne Mazzone, born in New Orleans, La., and a resident of Slidell for the past 40 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the age of 85.

She was the loving mother of Phyllis Mazzone Gant and mother-in-law of Tommy Gant.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Marion ‘Mario’ ‘Tony’ Mazzone. Yvonne was the daughter of the late Frederick Leopold and Stella Guidry Manley.

She was preceded in death by all of her Manley siblings: Frederick Leopold ‘Leo’ Jr., Stella Louise Untereiner, Francis Edith Fank, Ethel Rita Ruiz, Gladys Theresa Hubert, Paul Raymond, Althethea ‘Lee’ Gagliano, Dorothy Adelaide Gilbert, and Theadosia Miriam Mazzone.

Yvonne was ‘Maw Maw’ to three grandchildren: Thomas ‘Tom’ Gant and his wife Tami, Wendy Gant Hobson and her husband Jesse, and Donna Gant Brady and her husband Sean; one great-grandchild, Jake Thomas Gant, preceded her in death and she is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Joey, and Arianna Hobson, Taylor Deese, Kolin and Makayla Brady, Mia and Lauren Ciuffi, and Ashly Courteaux; and one great-great-grandchild, Chandlen Ciuffi.

Yvonne also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Yvonne and her sister Miriam ‘Mimi’ were married to brothers, Mario and Nick Mazzone. Mimi and Nick had five children, Connie (preceded in death), Chris, Brenda, and Dino Mazzone, and Dino’s twin of five days, Mario.

The two Mazzone families together made one large family. Instead of Aunt, Uncle, and cousins, we were Mom, Dad, brother, and sisters. The two families spent all holidays and many vacations together.

Services were private. Any donations in Yvonne’s name may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458.

Mrs. Fannie Mae Smith, age 91, of Slidell, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

A native of Lumpkin, Ga., she was a member of the Little Union Baptist Church, Slidell, La; an usher, and mother of the church. She loved to work in her flower garden.

Mrs. Fannie is preceded in death by her husband, Wylie James Samuel Smith; mother, Annie Mae Grier; daughter, Heneritta Carter; grandson, Cherrie Lather; and brother, Frank Walker Jr.

Survivors include five daughters, Wylie Mae Smith, Katherine Hopkins, and Delores Smith, all of Slidell; and Annie Ethel Barnes of Orlando, Ga., and Dorothy Major, of South Carolina; 14 grand children, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 11 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Little Union Baptist Church, Slidell.

Edward A. Sentilles III, of Lacombe, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Lacombe.

He was 63 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Miriam Sentilles Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maelynn Kinler Sentilles; two daughters, Jamie Marie Sentilles (Dennis Bazell), and Jennifer Sentilles Bonaventure (Blaine); one sister, Linda Garner (Tony); two grandchildren, Jude Michael Bonaventure Kate Darcey Bonaventure; niece, Jillian Boudreaux (Wes); nephew, Todd Garner (Amy); and great-nieces, Anne Boudreaux, Ruby Garner, and Lucy Garner.

A native of New Orleans and a resident of Lacombe since 1968, Ed was a loving husband, father, and “Pap-Pap.” He was a machinist and train enthusiast.

Memorial services will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.

Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Tammany Humane Society.

Armellia Strimel King Beyer, a native of Monesson, Penn., a former resident of Baton Rouge, and Pearl River, passed away on Thurday, March 2, 2017.

She was 100 years old.

She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Henry T. Beyer, Jr. and by the first marriage to the late Rev. Louis H. King.

She was the mother of Louis W. King(Margaret), Henry T. Beyer, III (Eileen), William E. Beyer (Cynthia), Vernon D. King (Anne), Philip P. Beyer (Susan), Dorothy M. Collins (Callis), James M. Beyer and David L. Beyer (Sharon); daughter of the late Adlin J. Strimel and Mary DeBruxelle Strimel; sister of Irwin E. Strimel, the late Almaretta S. Shober, Leona S. Turley, Rosier E. Strimel, Norman F. Strimel, Mercene S. Kerstin and Donald A. Strimel; and grandmother of 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted Christian wife, who unselfishly chose to dedicate her life to the church, her family and those who needed her.

Funeral services were held at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell on March 6.