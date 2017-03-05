Obituaries published March 2, 2017 Editor

Terry “Tut”?Simmons, a longtime resident of Chalmette and a resident of Slidell since 2005, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

He was 62 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joyce Simmons; one brother, John Simmons; and a sister, Jackie Latuso.

Terry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Simmons; children, Todd Simmons (Deena) and Jessica Elsensohn (Glenn); brothers, Gary Simmons and Lynn Simmons; sister, Allyson Bobal; and grandchildren, Cassidy Simmons, Alyssa Elsensohn, Madison Elsensohn, Ty Simmons, and Brennan Elsensohn.

Funeral services will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m.

Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Charles Edward “Skip”?Carson, age 67, of Slidell, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

He was the husband of Kathleen Tinney Carson for the past 46 years; father of Joni C. Young (David) and Christopher M. Carson; son of the late Charles B. Carson, Jr. and Yolande Doize’ Carson; and brother of Darlene C. Langendonk (Jim) and Nancy C. Nuss (Bob).

He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Brooke Carson, William Young and Elizabeth Young.

He was a native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of Slidell. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise during the Vietnam War.

He was a retired Glazier and was a member of Local Union #936. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Pinewood Country Club.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Thursday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

Interment in the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Visitation starts at 11 a.m. and goes until funeral time.

Masses preferred, in lieu of flowers.

Morris Joseph Reeson Sr., a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish and a resident of Slidell for the past 12 years, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, in Slidell.

He was 67 years old.

Reeson was preceeded in death by his parents, Curles and Dorothy Reeson.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Orillion Reeson; children, Gina Reeson Chautin (Donald), Kristen Reeson Livaudais (Chris), Morris Joseph Reeson Jr., and Devin Curt Reeson; brothers, Curles P. Reeson Jr. and Terry J. Reeson; sisters, Barbara Reeson Heine, Marjorie Reeson Haydel, and Karen Reeson Fernandez; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Friday, March 3 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, in Slidell, at 2 p.m.

Doris E. Buttner Jowly, of Lacombe, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

She was 92 years old.

She was the beloved wife of John J. Jowly for 66 years; mother of Johnny Briggs; James J. Jowly (Karen); Ceserene Jowly Koppi (Mike); Evelina M. Jowly Edwards; daughter of the late Edward Adam Buttner and Evelena “Lena” Mosbey Buttner; and sister of Violet Sialle; Val Buttner; and the late: Muriel “Babe” Maechling; Thelma Redman; Elizabeth Penton; Edward Buttner, Jr; Jerry Buttner; Theresa Sposito; and Ralph Buttner.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Billy Hoelzel; Johnny Briggs, Jr.; Pepsi Briggs; Jason Briggs; Heather Jowly Huff; Joseph Jowly; Daniel Olson; Michael Koppi; Christopher Koppi; Angie Koppi; Paul Koppi; Dustin Edwards; Andre’ Edwards; James Michael Jowly; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 28088 Main Street, Lacombe, LA on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 a.m.

Reverend Thomas Kilasara officiating. Interment will follow in the Southeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Slidell. Visitation at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, on Monday evening from 5 until 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or the Sisters of Mount Carmel, 62284 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe, LA 70445.

Margaret “Peggy” Pierson Imm, age 74, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her 4 children on February 24th, 2017.

She was born to Henry and Marie Pierson on August 27, 1942 in New Orleans.

In 1962, she married Charles Frederick Imm, II and moved to Ohio where they raised four children: Charles P. Imm (Christine), Patrick R. Imm, Michael N. Imm (Gina), and Jeanne Imm Murray.

She loved and adored her six grandchildren and two great-granddaughter.

She spent time with her brothers, David Pierson (Mary), Michael Pierson (Sidney), and Patrick Pierson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 4 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, St. Paul’s School Campus, 917 South Jahncke Avenue, Covington.

Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington; 985-875-1131.