Obituaries published March 16, 2017 Editor

Amy Gina Galloway Chelchowski, a devoted mother, wife, daughter, and adopted mother and friend to many, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Ochsner Health Center in Baton Rouge after a year-long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was 47, a resident of Watson, and a native of Slidell.

A stay-at-home mom, Amy was a parent volunteer at Live Oak Elementary School, a former volunteer with Live Oak Eagles Youth Cheer, and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.

Amy loved animals, interior design, cake decorating, reading a good novel, rock ‘n’ roll, Halloween, Mardi Gras, seafood, the New Orleans Saints, and above all, her family and friends.

Her smile, sense of humor, love of life and generous heart will be missed greatly.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, John S. Chelchowski; sons, Steven Anthony and Joshua Adam; and daughter, Jessica Alexandra, all of Watson; mother and stepfather, Shirley and James Smith; and brother, Buddy Galloway, all of Picayune, Miss.; father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Jo Ann Chelchowski, Slidell; brother-in-law, Stan L. Chelchowski (Janell), Metairie; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, A.G. Galloway Sr.; sister-in-law, Linda Butters Galloway; and grandparents, Louis and Ella Galloway, and Warren and Shirley Reavis.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at the Slidell Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809; or Children’s Hospital, 200 Henry Clay Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118.

Rose Anna Schexnaydre Henry Mire, 90, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Slidell, after a long illness.

A native of Slidell, Louisiana, born November 17, 1926, she went on to become a Registered Nurse, wife and mother. She was the daughter of the late James Schexnaydre and Rose Gervais Schexnaydre and step-daughter of the late Normal Sullivan Schexnaydre. She was preceded in death by her husbands Jack Earl Henry Sr. and Karl (Buck ) E. Mire.

She was the loving mother of Jack Earl Henry Jr., Maria H. Hodgson and Benjamin Patrick Henry, and the grandmother of six granddaughters, two grandsons and two great-grandsons.

A Mass was held at Honaker Funeral Home on Wednesday March 15.

Megan Elizabeth Patterson, age 30, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, after a long illness.

She was the beloved daughter of Richard and Valerie Gonzales Patterson; and sister of Victoria Patterson Rauber (Ronald).

She is also survived by grandparents, Delphine and Berry Patterson, and Barbara Gullino Gonzales, the late Johnny Gonzales and Agnes Liner Gonzales.

She was a native of Englewood, Co. and a longtime resident of Slidell. She was employed by S.T.A.R.C.

Funeral services were held on March 13 at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell.

Rev. Troy Hebert, officiated.

Blanche H. Callahan, age 90, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

She is the beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Callahan, Sr.; mother of Gary Graham (Roxie), Paul E. Graham, Donna G. Haddix, Thomas P. Callahan, II (Lori), Mike Callahan (Susan); daughter of the late Wesley H. Hollingsworth and Mae Viola Doss Hollingsworth; sister of the late Elsie Mae Bunn, Cecil W. Hollingsworth, Clyde Hollingsworth, Hazel Massey, Marvin Hollingsworth, Bert Dodson, Stella Rosser and Paul Hollingsworth.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was a longstanding member of Pearl-Hickory Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held at True Life Church, 62160 Airport Road, Slidell, on Saturday, March 11.

Shirley Gullung Cavalier, age 88, of Carrierre, Ms, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

She was the beloved Wife of the late Charles J. Cavalier, Sr.; daughter of the late Joseph F. Gullung Sr. and Julia Meyer Gullung; mother of Charles J. Cavalier, Jr. (Dian) and Brenda C. Verges (Nelson); sister of Frances Rivet, Joycelyn Hosch, the late Caroline Textor, Joseph Gullung, Jr., Marguerite Hoffman, Harold Gullung, Nettie James, Clarence Gullung, Beverly Appel and Anthony Gullung; and grandmother of Charles Cavalier, III, Lenny J. Cavalier, Sr., Shawn Verges, Neil Verges and the late Michele Eads.

She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

A native of New Orleans, she was a longtime resident of Chalmette and a resident of Carrierre, MS, for the past 24 years.

She worked for LA Frey and Sons for over 30 years.

She was a member of the K.O.C. Auxillary at St.Charles Borremeo and the Red Hat Club in Picayune, MS.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, on Saturday, March 11.

David Wayne Himber, age 54 years of Slidell, LA, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from complications of throat cancer.

He was the beloved son of Charles and Diane Clement Himber; father of Brittany Nicole Himber, Dillon Ray Himber (Monique) and Charles Tyler Himber; and brother of Charles Robert “Bob” Himber, William “Billy” Clement Himber, (Lisa), Pamela Himber Rogers (Tim) and Richard Parrish Himber (Alicia).

He is also survived by one grandchild, Brenna Rose Himber, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A native of Wurzberg, Germany and a longtime resident of Slidell, he was a 1981 graduate of Salmen High School.

He was an electrician for numerous contract companies in the offshore oil production industry.

Funeral services were held at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell on March 14.

Donations to Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge, 2609 River Rd , New Orleans, LA 70121, preferred, in lieu of flowers.