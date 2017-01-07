Obituaries published Jan. 5, 2017 Editor

Tommie M. Mayo, of Pearl River, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

He was 71 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Diane Berry Mayo; father of Avery Lynne Buelle (David); step-father of Meshelle Koch (Steve) and Michael Wright (Tyna); son of the late Vernon Mayo and Carrie Mayo Thompson (Clyde); and brother of Dale Mayo, Glenn Mayo, Wayne Mayo, Ozell Ashmore and the late Bernice Crowell.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Stephen, Tabitha, Bradley, Megan, Tyler, Emmalee, Parker, Kelton, and Sadie; one great-granddaughter, Giuliana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a longtime resident of Pearl River.

He was a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #60 and an officer and member of the Pearl River Lions Club.

Relatives and friends of the family were invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Wednesday, January 4 at 11 a.m.

Interment in Hickory Memorial Gardens, Pearl River.

Louise Landrum, of Slidell, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016,

She was 85 years old.

She was the beloved wife of the late Luther E. Landrum, Jr.; mother of Kelly Landrum Hammell and husband, Billy; Marc E. Landrum and wife, Bridgette; daughter of the late Marcelin L. Mestepey and Etta Kelly Mestepey; and sister of M.L. Mestepey, Jr. and James H. Mestepey.

She is also survived by grandson Caleb Landrum.

Relatives and friends of the family were invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Wednesday, January 4 at 1 p.m.

Adele Wilson, a longtime resident of Slidell, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016.

She was 65 years old.

She was the mother of Tommy Gossett (Barbara), and the late Shelley Pannell and the late Kim Pannell; daughter of the late Adele Bernard and Fred Cunningham; and sister of Linda Pascale and Fred Cunningham Jr.

She is also survived by two grandchildren: Tommy Gossett III, Shelley Gossett; one step-grandchild: Sydney Wilson; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A native of New Orleans, and a longtime resident of Slidell, she was the previous owner of Kappy’s Daiquiris in Slidell.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Thursday, January 5 at 2 p.m.

Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 12 p.m.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Vincent Sortino, of Pearl River, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

He was 76 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Linda Miller Sortino for 35 years.

He was the father of: Daphne S. Schirlls-Butler and husband, Carl R. Butler, Jr; Melanie S. Cutrer and husband, Robert W. Cutrer, Jr.; Peter L. Dunn and wife, Paula S. Dunn; Michael P. Dunn and wife, Jeannette T. Dunn; Steven D. Dunn and wife, Kimberly M. Dunn; Colleen D. Smith and husband, Courtney F. Smith, Jr.; Patrick M. Dunn and wife, Erica B. Dunn.

He was the son of the late Andrew Anthony Sortino and Rose Bondi Sortino; brother of: Louis Anthony Sortino and wife, Shirley B. Sortino; and the late Joseph Anthony Sortino; and uncle of David A. Sortino and wife, Gayle L. Sortino.

He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Vincent served six years in the U. S. Army; 20 years with the New Orleans Fire Dept. as an Apparatus Operator; and was an active member of Community Christian Church.

Relatives and friends of the family were invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Angie Lucille Hicks, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016,

She was 42 years old.

She was the beloved mother of Mason Emmett Murphy and Camille Marie Murphy; beloved daughter of James V. Hicks and Claire O. Hicks; granddaughter of the late: Deola “DeeDee” Galatas Ouder and Clifford C. “CC” Ouder, Sr.; Alice A. Hicks and Eugene O. Hicks, Sr.; goddaughter of the late Camille Ouder Coblentz; and cousin of the late Jay “Jaboy” C. Ouder.

Angie was a graduate of LSU. She is loved and will be missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, many wonderful friends and co-workers.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Friday, January 6 at 1 p.m.

Visitation at Honaker Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

John “Rabbit” Robert Lingo, Jr. passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016.

He was 75 years old.

John was a member of River Life Church, Local 60 and he also trained racing horses for years.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Turner Lingo; son, John Thomas Lingo; brothers, George Lingo and Earl Lingo; and sisters, Mary Mullen, Mercedes Baracco and Carol Firmin. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Robert and John.

Lingo is preceded in death by daughter, Spring Easley; and his parents, John and Mercedes Lingo, Sr.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” II Timothy 4:7.

Funeral services were held at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, Louisiana on Thursday, December 22.

Gloria Louisa Planchard White, known to many as “Glo,” passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2016.

She was 90 years old.

She was born on March 4, 1926, and was a longtime resident of New Orleans and lived on the north shore in Mandeville and Lacombe for the past 11 years.

She is the daughter of the late Archibald B. and Veronica R. Christian Planchard, and the sister of the late Douglas Earl Planchard.

Gloria’s selfless love as a mother will truly be missed by her children John White (wife Linda), Steven White (wife Angele), and Lori Daubert (husband Glenn).

“Grammy Glo” was proud of her six grandchildren: Stephen White (wife Vanessa), Connor White, Aaron Naquin, Kristen Daubert, Gary Daubert and the late Kenneth White.

She is also survived by five great-grandchlldren: Philip White, Breanne White, Alita White, Natalie White, and Seth White.

She was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed working for Foley & Judell law firm for close to 30 years. She retired at age 81. Gloria will be fondly remembered for her love of travel and bingo. She had a great sense of humor and always brought laughter to the room.

She loved to have an open house where everyone was welcome, and gathered to enjoy her exceptional cooking.

Gloria touched so many lives with her kind heart and gentle soul, and always put others before herself.

The family would like to thank Lori and her family for caring for Grammy in their home with such love and devotion. Thank you to all the physicians and staff who treated her with care and compassion over the years. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 58203 LA-433, Slidell on Thursday, December 29.

David Patrick Lovett, of Slidell, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

He was 64 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Norma Espiau Lovett; father of Rebecca Dennis (Daniel) and David P. Lovett, Jr. (Megan); son of the late Francis M. Lovett and Shirley Simoneaux Lovett McGarry; and brother of Susan Lovett Thibodeaux and the late Michael Francis Lovett.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Isaac, Abigail, Olivia and Noah.

A native of New Orleans, he was a Pharmacist for K & B Drugs for 11 years and then with Ochsner Northshore Hospital for 22 years.

He was a graduate of Brother Martin High School in 1971, Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science in 1978 and Doctorate of Pharmacy in 1993.

He founded the Louisiana Pharmacists Recovery Network and served as a Community Advisory Board Member for the Adult AIDS Clinical Trials Group.

He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed watching UNO and LSU Sports. He loved to garden and care for his trees along with spending time with his beloved pets.

A memorial service was held at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell on Jan. 2.