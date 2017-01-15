Obituaries published Jan. 12, 2017 Editor

A life well lived and well loved was lost when Betty Upton Watson passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at her Slidell home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was 62 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Michael Emeric Watson; loving mother of Emeric Watson (Susan) and Erica Watson Smith (Raymond); devoted daughter of Ruth McCoy Upton Ouder, the late James Robert Upton, Sr. and the late Joseph “J.C.” Ouder; and wonderful sister of James Austin Upton and Paula Ouder.

She was preceded in death by three siblings: James Robert Upton, Jr., Ronald Lee Upton and Kimberly Upton Smith.

Betty is survived by five grandchildren, who were the absolute light of her life: Tyler Ray Smith, Blake Michael Smith, Emily Gail Watson, Andrew Emeric Watson and Beaux Fisher Watson.

She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and loving in-laws. Betty’s life was rich with friendship, and her bond with her friends was indistinguishable from the bond she shared with her family.

A native and lifelong resident of Slidell, Betty attended Louisiana State University and Southeastern University. She worked as a homemaker, a bank teller, a postal carrier and a para-professional caring for special needs children in the St. Tammany Parish School system.

Memorial services were held at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell on Jan. 7.

Per Betty’s request, loved ones joined a second-line from the funeral home to the graveside.

Juanita “Neet” Crawford was born on June 23, 1935, to the late Ella Mae Smith Terrell and Johnny Terrell.

She was the youngest of eight siblings, Ercel Terrell Powe, Bernard Terrell, Jimmy Terrell, Lenard Terrell, Curtis Terrell, and Ella Nora Terrell Crawford.

Juanuta “Neet” Crawford met and later married the late Arthur Bobby” Crawford. From this union, two children were born.

As a child, Juanita was baptized at Mount Olive A.M.E. Church where she attended and was active until health issues prevented her from doing so.

Juanita leaves to cherish her memories her two children, Julia (George) Parker, and Robert Crawford; sister, Velma Bell; four grandchildren, Monica (Darren) Jenkins, Anthony Sorina, Juanita Brown, and Frederica (Tynel) Brown Rivere; four great grandchildren, Brian and Ashley Sorina, Paris Mosley, and Armani Pichon; and one step-great-grandson, Carlee Ducre.

Juanita will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends, and a host of relatives and loved ones.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m. in Mount Olive AME Church who was welcomed home on Saturday, December 31, 2016, in Slidell Memorial Hospital.

The Rev. Margaret E. Simms officiated at the services and Rev. Earl Robinson is pastor. Interment was in the UCC Cemetery, Daney Street, Slidell.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, Ms.

Judy Fleming, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

She was 61 years old.

She was the beloved mother of Ashley Fleming Bickham and husband, Derek; Brandon Fleming and wife, Chelsea; and Blake Fleming and wife, Loretta; daughter of the late Frank Seal and Marlene Rush Seal; sister of Jan Stumpf and husband, Quentin; and awesome aunt of Angie Jean.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Julian Maggiore; Jace Fleming; Colby Fleming; Daniella Fleming, and the late, Harleigh Fleming.

A memorial service was held at Honaker Funeral Home on Jan. 7.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice Foundation of the South/ Hospice House, 501 Robert Blvd, # 304, Slidell, LA 70458 or STARC, 1541 St. Ann Place, Slidell, LA 70460.

Allison Ellender passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Lelia Fay Harrison; parents, Louis and Leah Ellender; sisters, Erin Whidden and Jessica Ellender; and father, Lee C. Hauser.

Services were private.

The Lord graciously shared her with us for years too swiftly gone by. For this time, we are grateful and surrender her home to you, dear Lord.

To view and sign the family guestbook, visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com.

James H. Newcomb Sr., a longtime resident of New Iberia, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017, in Slidell.

He was 89 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Pace Newcomb; four children: David Newcomb, Dr. James Newcomb (wife Joan), Jay Newcomb (wife Peggy), Douglas Newcomb (wife Gretchen); special nephew, Jimmy Pace; sister, Bobbie Boutwell; brother, Gene Newcomb; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Nellie Newcomb; seven siblings: Audell Farmer, Elaine Perry, Mary Lee Hayes, John Newcomb, Dick Newcomb, Robert Newcomb, and Fred Newcomb.

Newcomb was a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, and resided in New Iberia for over 30 years where he retired from M.A. Patout Sugar Industries before moving to Slidell in 2016.

He was an active member of the American Legion in Lydia, and was Past Master of Franklin Lodge F&AM no. 57 in Franklin, a member of Aurora Lodge F&AM no.193 in New Iberia, and Jeanerette Lodge F&AM no. 255.

Newcomb was also a member of a coffee club at a local restaurant every Wednesday morning with fellow veterans in New Iberia.

Funeral services with Masonic Services were held at Honaker Funeral Home in?Slidell on January 5.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, Notre Dame Hospice, or Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Slidell.

Gypsie Elaine Stearns, born Dec. 9, 1942, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

She was a photographer in the United States Navy and a resident of Pearl River, La.

Stearns is survived by children, Kevin Stearns, Erika Seeling and Aaron Stearns; and a brother, Dale Hickerson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Stearns; and her parents, Hugh and Betty Hickerson.

Timothy Dion Ryan, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

He was 73 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra Slaton Ryan; children, Joseph Alexander Yates III (Sunshine Marie Yates), Regina Lynn Cutura (Luka Cutura, Jr.) and Timothy Dion Ryan, Jr.; and siblings, Robert Ryan, Edwina Dunne and Anthony Dunne.

Ryan is also survived by 15 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruby Dunne; children, Debra Singletary and Tammy Landrum; and siblings Jean Boiser and Joe Dunne.

Funeral services were held at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, located at 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, on Jan. 6.

Avis Robertson was born on September 4, 1953, to the late Simon Thomas and Adelle G. Thomas, and departed this earthly life on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Avis was a member of Starlight MBC. She graduated from Salmen High School in 1971. She’s a 1976 graduate of Grambling State University where she earned her Plus 30 from Southeastern Louisiana University in Special Education.

Avis was employed with the St. Tammany Parish School Board as a Special Education Teacher. She worked at Boyet Jr. High School and Little Oak Elementary and was a former member of King Solomon Chapter #122 Order of Eastern Star.

Avis was preceded in death by her father, the Late Simon Thomas, Jr.; brother, Christopher Thomas; and her grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., and the service is at 11 a.m. at Starlight MBC, 2100 Second Street Slidell, LA. 70461.

Michael A. Heinen passed away Thursday morning, December 22, 2016, in Slidell, Louisiana.

He was 52 years old.

He was born in New Orleans, and resided in Slidell.

He was the father of Michael Jr., Christopher, and Stephanie; brother of Denise, Jason and the late Heinz; step-brother of Jerry, Steve and Lisa; and grandfather of Cadence and Trent.

Michael was the son of Heinrich Heinen, Cindy and step-father, Jerry Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial service at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Highway 36, Covington, LA., on January 14, 2017, from 3 until 6 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home; 985-875-1131.