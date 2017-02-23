Obituaries published Feb. 23, 2017 Editor

John Piediscalzo III was called home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2017, in Slidell, Louisiana.

Johnny was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 3, 1973 and moved to Slidell at an early age. Johnny was a devoted father, husband family man and friend.

He was the son of the late Johnny Piediscalzo Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ashlie Piediscalzo; his son, John Piediscalzo IV; and his expected child, baby Piediscalzo.

He is also survived by his mother, Sheila M Garnica; step-father, Ricardo Garnica; brothers, Christopher G Piediscalzo and Adrian J Garnica; sisters, Desiree Garnica Wood and Michelle Piediscalzo; and step-mother Carol Piediscalzo.

He will be missed by his cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, the Lewis family, and numerous friends that are considered family.

Johnny served his country in the U.S Marine Corps. He was a family provider who loved his work as an electrical contractor and made many contributions to our community. Johnny loved sports and played football from little league to semi-pro. John loved his billiards hobby and met many friends whom he considered family through that hobby. Johnny’s infectious smile and laughter will be missed by many.

Funeral services were held on Monday, February 20 at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell LA 70460.

Robert Tewell Jr., of Slidell, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017.

He was 82 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. Tewell; father of Patricia Tewell, Donna Tewell and Bobby Tewell; and son of the late Joseph Robert Tewell and Florence MacKinnon Tewell.

He is also survived by his five loving grandchildren.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery) Slidell, on Friday, February 24 at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at a later date in Albany, New York.

Visitation at Honaker Funeral Home on Friday, February 24 from 10:30 until funeral time at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2605 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121 or by calling 504-833-4024.

Jeannette Mary Meyer Duryea, of Slidell, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

She was 84 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, CDR Robert Owen Duryea, USN, Ret., and her beloved parents, Mary and John Meyer.

She was the mother of Peter Duryea (Mary), Susan Duryea Sebastian (Scott) and Michael Duryea (Kim).

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chantelle Duryea Kerr, Claire Duryea Griggs, Jennifer Duryea, Kristina Jeannette Sebastian, Kyle Scott Sebastian, Travis Michael Duryea, Andrew Thomas Duryea and Jenna Marie Duryea; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb and Aubrey Griggs.

Jeannette was a longtime resident of Slidell and retired as a Surgical Nurse from Slidell Memorial Hospital.

She was a Navy wife and also a member of the Good Sam Club, the S.M.A.R.T. club and the Sweet Adelines Chorus.

She was an amazing seamstress and chef, which she passed on to her children, as well as an avid gardener, bird watcher, loved to read and never missed Mass.

Graveside services and inurnment, beside her beloved husband, were held at the Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Ms. on Tuesday, February 21.

Kenneth L. Smith, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

He was 77 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Bonnie McCaskill Smith; father of Bridgett McKean (Brandon) of Slidell; Ramona Dente (Jeff) of Virginia Beach, VA; and the late Candy Davis (Andy); son of the late Walter M. Smith and Emma Hatten Smith; brother of O’Dell Johnson; and preceded in death by his 10 siblings.

He is also survived by five granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.

Kenneth was a Senior Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy and served his country for 21 years.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 10 at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell.

Carolyn Mildred Pattison Roper, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

She was 84 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mayo and Edna Pattison; and a daughter: Lisa Lynn Albrecht.

She is survived by four children: Mark Albrecht (Jeannine), Cindy Larsen (Pendleton), Sharon Barnett (Philip) and Coleen Favre (Ford Sr.); nine grandchildren, Nicole Simms, Matthew Albrecht, Pendleton Larsen III, Jamie Franks, Chad Franatovich, Amy McCranie, Emily Favre, Elizabeth Favre, Ford Favre Jr.; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A native of New Orleans, a longtime resident of Arabi, and a resident of Slidell since 1989, Carolyn was a graduate of Charity Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, and was a labor and delivery nurse at Charity Hospital, and labor delivery nurse, as well as nursing administrator at Mercy Hospital in New Orleans. She had a great love for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her family, Mardi Gras and the Saints.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Crossgates Blvd, in Slidell, on Friday, February 10.

Burial will be in Hope Mausoleum in New Orleans.

Memorial Gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association.