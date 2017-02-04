Obituaries published Feb. 2, 2017 Editor

Jean Margaret Ward Wilson was born on July 7,1943, in Norwich, England. She entered heavens gates on January 21, 2017.

She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, nanny, sister, and friend.

She was a longtime resident of Slidell and an active member of Christ Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her son, James D. Wilson; her grandchildren, Cody, ShelbyLynn, Kadieanna, Jack, Phoenix, Zack, and Angelle Wilson as well as her great-grandchildren, Emma and Carter Wilson.

Lover of flowers and beleiver of fairies, she flies with angels now.

Her services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh Street, Slidell, on February 2 at 11 a.m.

Christopher Edward Tregle passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017.

He was 34 years old.

Mr. Tregle loved his job at Charlie’s Barbershop in Slidell, was a Grand Marshall of Dionysus, and Salmen High School’s number one fan.

He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Thomasa Veazey; and sister, Jennifer A. Veazey; and grandmother, Marcy D. Veazey.

He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Shirley Burley (Charley), Ted Veazey (Theresa), Linda Gill (Dough), Clark Veazey; and great aunt, Cathy Porter.

He is preceded in death by his aunt Brenda Veazey; and grandmother Gwen Porter “MeeMaw.”

Funeral services were held at Our Lady Of Lourdes in Slidell on Saturday, January 28.

Mary Emeilie Armiger McVay, of Slidell, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

She was the wife of the late Wesley Earl McVay, Jr.; mother of Susanne Marie Meyer (Jonathan Bruno) and Lisa Chantel McVay Fruhling (Andrew); sister of Dolores Pizzolato (Phil), Frank Armiger, Jr. (Linda), and Evelyn Segrave (Frank); and sister-in-law of Carol McVay Turner (Carlos).

She is also survived by grandchildren, Lucas, Lance and Liam.

She was a native and longtime resident of New Orleans. She retired from Louisiana Power and Light after 20 years.

She was a parishioner of Church of the Good Shepard in Madisonville, La.

Funeral services were held on January 31 at Honaker Funeral Home in?Slidell.

Donations to American Humane Society americanhumane.org or to Passages Hospice preferred, in lieu of flowers.

Diann K. Bruno, of Pearl River, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017,

She was 75 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Dominick John Bruno; mother of Gina Bruno Ousley (Jimmy); Dominick “Nicky” J. Bruno, II, (Jessie); and the late Toni Bruno Darocha; daughter of the late Dominick H. Kelt and Dorothy Greer Kelt; and sister of Jerry Kelt, Cheryl Holt and the late Judy Mai Stevens.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Jennifer Pepper; Hank Pepper; Andrew Darocha; Dominick J. Bruno, III; Hunter J. Bruno; and great-grandchildren: Samantha Jones and Hanna Pepper.

Diann was a lifelong resident of Slidell, and was a bank president, fisherman’s wife and homemaker. She loved the Mardi Gras parades and balls.

A memorial service was held at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell on Jan. 20.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the American Cancer Society, 2605 River Road, New Orleans, LA, 70121; the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or your favorite charity.

Chris Charrier, of Pearl River, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

He was 58 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Charrier; his children, Chris Charrier, Joshua Charrier, Robert Anthony (wife Courtney Jones), Nathan Anthony, and Thomas Anthony; siblings, Roger Charrier, and Melanie Charrier; and a host of grandchildren.

Charrier is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ida Charrier; and his brother, George Charrier.

A celebration of his life, open house, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at his home from 12 p.m. until after dark.

I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7)

Timothy Lavern “Tim” Faler (March 22, 1935-January 2, 2017) age 81, of Altamonte Springs, Florida died peacefully Monday, January 2 of complications due to lung cancer.

He was born in Bassfield, Mississippi, and grew up in Slidell. Tim was a three-sport athlete at Slidell High School lettering in baseball, football, and basketball. After high school, he joined the Coast Guard and received a GI Bill. He put himself through college at Louisiana State University (LSU) where he achieved a B.S. in electrical engineering and met his future wife.

Following college, Tim was called to join the space race and soon relocated to Satellite Beach, Florida. As a consultant to NASA, he worked on missile telemetry systems for both the Gemini and Apollo space programs. While working on the space coast, he earned an M.S. in electrical engineering from Florida Institute of Technology (FIT). Following these successes, Tim would later focus on helping to strengthen our national defense working for several top industry contractors before forming his own company.

Tim will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and love of family.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; and by his three children, Clark, (Philadelphia), Guy, and wife Cindy, (Atlanta), and Rachel, (Orlando); and his two beloved grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew Faler.

He leaves behind a large extended family, including his sister, Virginia Meazell, and his brother Pete. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Denise, Marie, and Elizabeth; and his parents, Charles and Mary Faler.

He will be lovingly remembered this spring by family and friends at a memorial service in his hometown of Slidell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Seth Riley Flores, of Slidell, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017.

He was 22 years old.

He is survived by his parents, Shawn McFadden and Norena Flores; his fiance’, Krista; daughters, Jazzlyn Flores and Sophia Graham Flores; brothers, Casim Garcia and Jacob Wilber; and his step-father, Josh Wilber.

Memorial services were held on January 26 from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home.

Kevin Joseph Porter Sr., age 40, of Slidell, Louisiana entered eternal rest on Friday January 27th, 2017.

He was a graduate of Salmen High School and a member of the 1995 and 1996 state championship teams. He also attended Nicholls State University. He loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Hartzell Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Usher Board and frequently volunteered to drive the church bus.

His passion was helping others and, in addition to his individual efforts, he served the community as a member of the Slidell Housing Authority, as a Board Member and coach for the Slidell Youth Football Association, and through his affiliation with the Northshore Classics Car Club.

He was a beloved and devoted father, son, brother, cousin, coach and friend.

He is survived by his daughter, Katelyn; sons, Kevin II and Peyton; mother, Linda; father, Glenn; sister, Anissa (Dion); brothers Robert II (Kandis) and Keith (Andreal); former wife, Claudia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hartzell Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 41040 Highway 190 East in Slidell, Louisiana, with Reverend Debra Williams officiating.

Burial will be held at Porter Cemetery located on Indian Village Road in Slidell. Prior to funeral services, viewing will be held at Hartzell Mt. Zion from 9 to 11 a.m.

The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation for all of the thoughts, prayers, visits, phone calls, gifts and outpouring of love shown during this period of bereavement.

Craig Russell Delaughter, of St. Tammany Parish, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

He was 68 years old.

Craig was in the US Navy serving during the Vietnam Era, retired crane operator for B&G Crane Services, and also worked at Chevron in El Segundo, Ca.

He is survived by his children, Michelle Peay, Cari DeMarco and Andrea Delaughter; his companion, Rachel Barr; sister, Gail Delaughter; nine grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at Pearl River United Methodist Church, 65480 Hwy. 41, Pearl River.

Interment to follow at 2 p.m. at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.

D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, in charge of arrangements.