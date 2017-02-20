Obituaries published Feb. 16, 2017 Editor

Kenneth L. Smith, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

He was 77 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Bonnie McCaskill Smith; father of Bridgett McKean (Brandon) of Slidell; Ramona Dente (Jeff) of Virginia Beach, VA; and the late Candy Davis (Andy); son of the late Walter M. Smith and Emma Hatten Smith; brother of O’Dell Johnson; and preceded in death by his 10 siblings.

He is also survived by five granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.

Kenneth was a Senior Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy and served his country for 21 years.

Funeral services were held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Friday, February 10.

Carolyn Mildred Pattison Roper, of Slidell, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

She was 84 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mayo and Edna Pattison; and a daughter: Lisa Lynn Albrecht.

She is survived by four children, Mark Albrecht (Jeannine), Cindy Larsen (Pendleton), Sharon Barnett (Philip) and Coleen Favre (Ford Sr.); nine grandchildren, Nicole Simms, Matthew Albrecht, Pendleton Larsen III, Jamie Franks, Chad Franatovich, Amy McCranie, Emily Favre, Elizabeth Favre, Ford Favre Jr.; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A native of New Orleans, a longtime resident of Arabi, and a resident of Slidell since 1989, Carolyn was a graduate of Charity Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, and was a labor and delivery nurse at Charity Hospital, and labor delivery nurse, as well as nursing administrator at Mercy Hospital in New Orleans.

She had a great love for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her family, Mardi Gras and the Saints.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Crossgates Blvd, in Slidell, on Friday, February 10.

Burial was in Hope Mausoleum in New Orleans.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Ronald John Joachim, of Slidell, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017.

He was 76 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Gaynel Serpas Joachim; father of Lana Johnson (Ronnie), Ronald J. Joachim,Jr., Colin M. Joachim (Jolene) and Matthew Joachim (Rojema).

He was the son of the late Albert Joachim and Jean Larose Joachim; and brother of Barbara Soudelier and the late Kim Joachim

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren.

He was a former employee of South Central Bell and then worked for the U.S. Post Office, where he retired.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Funeral services were held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 58203 LA-433, Slidell, on Wednesday, February 15.

Donations to Wounded Warrior Project, preferred, in lieu of flowers.

August John Roques passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

He was 75 years old.

He was a native of New Orleans, a former resident of St. Bernard Parish and a resident of Lacombe for the past 10 years.

He was the beloved husband of Clara McDonald Roques for 56 years; father of John Roques, Sr. and Sheree Roques; son of the late August J. Roques and Violet Tomatis Roques; brother of two sisters, Violet R. Draughn and Joy R. Sevin and the late Raymond Roques, Lloyd Roques, Gabriel Roques, Sylvia Mammelli, Joan Kennair, and Dolly Oberling.

He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, John A. Roques,Jr. (Brooke); and Valerie Freeman (Glen); great-grandchildren, Jace Roques, Jade Roques; Chloe Roques; Ethan Freeman; and Brianna Freeman.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved labrador retriever, Gus.

The family would like to express their special thanks to Louisiana Hospice and Pallative Care.

Funeral services were held at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell on Feb. 10.

Kent D. Hamrick, of Slidell, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017, in Slidell.

He was 81 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. Hamrick; father of Kendra Louise Hamrick (Robert Johnson), and the late Kirby Lynn Hamrick; son of the late DeForest and Jessie Hamrick; and brother of Jeanette Hamrick, and the late June Hamrick, John Hamrick, Nellie Smith, Russell Hamrick, Aderene Palmer, David Hamrick, Myrle Ingalls, Kenneth Hamrick, and Robert Hamrick.

He is also survived by two grandchildren: Jesse Ezell and Connor Johnson.

He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A native of Richland, Washington, and a resident of Slidell for the past 54 years, Kent was a former member of the Slidell Elks Lodge, and an employee of Boeing, Southern Shipbuilding, and Trinity Industries.

Memorial services were held at Honaker Funeral Home in?Slidell on Feb. 7.

Memorial gifts may be made the charity of one’s choice.

Doyce Ray Phipps Sr. “Cowboy,” of Pearl River, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

He was 84 years old.

He was the son of the late Murl Deen Phipps and Bobby Anderson Phipps; brother of Max D. Phipps; and father of Linda Parent (Rodney), Doyce R Phipps Jr. (Karen), Ricky Phipps, Clyde Phipps, Joanie Elkins (David), Sandy Gisclair, Melanie Skinner, Dana Phipps, Rena Graf (Charlie), Nina Robertson (John), Kathy Sketoe, Aileen Bartholomew (Earl), and Denise Holmes.

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.

Phipps is preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia Phipps; siblings, Mattie Jean and Nita Ledoux, and Billy Bob Carpenter; and children, Pat Kospelich, and Gwen Borras.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 12 p.m. from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.

Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearl River.

On Friday, February 10, 2017, Edward Junior Yates passed away at the age of 90 years.

He was a retired Loftsman in the shipbuilding industry and a 33rd degree Mason member of the Pearl Lodge for over 60 years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Crawford Yates; children, Roy Edward Yates (Patricia), Robert Wayne Yates (Shirley) and Russell Lamar Yates (Cindy); brother, J.A. Yates; and grandchildren, Bridgett, Boogie, Josh and Shana.

He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Angie Yates; siblings, J.C. Yates, Alfred Yates, George Yates, Paul Allen Yates, Sr., Lydia Ledet, Evelyn Pittman and Ada Bea Crawford; and grandchild, Shannon Daughtry.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River.

Bro. Carl Dickens officiating.