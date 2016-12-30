Obituaries published Dec. 29, 2016 Editor

Rose Savoy Delaughter, of Slidell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, surrounded by her family.

She was 82 years old and the beloved wife of the late Robert Elton DeLaughter.

She was the mother of Rawlin R. DeLaughter and wife, Linda; Kimberly DeLaughter Yates and husband, James; and daughter of the late Hulon Joseph Savoy and Eva Ezell Savoy.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amy DeLaughter Kovacs; Eric M. DeLaughter; Robert E. Yates; Aaron M. Yates; and Daniel J. Yates; great-grandchildren: Harper Kovacs; Elle Kovacs; and Lukas DeLaughter.

She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Slidell, and participated in many service groups at the church, especially the UMW. She was an avid Saints and LSU football fan, and she enjoyed baking and creating beautiful counted cross stitch and crocheted items.

One of her favorite pastimes was feeding the cardinals and doves in her back yard, and growing beautiful roses and flowers.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses and staff in the ICU at Ochsner Northshore in Slidell for their special care, comfort and attentiveness provided to Rose during her final days.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funearal Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Thursday, December 29 at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Slidell.

Visitation at Honaker Funeral Home on Thursday, December 29 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell.

Tyler Louis Levy, of Slidell, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

He was 16 years old.

He was the son of Pamela Vinot Levy and Lyle Levy; brother of Lyle Levy Jr., Ashley Levy and his twin brother Todd Levy; grandson of Consuelo Vinot, the late Edward Vinot and Lorraine Levy and the late Louis Levy.

He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was a junior at Northshore High School where he was a cross-country letterman.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 27 at St. Luke Catholic Church 950 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell.

Mr. Morris “Teeda” Joseph Navarre of Slidell passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at his home, a native of New Orleans.

He was 77 years old.

Survivors include wife, Mrs. Gwendolyn Navarre of Slidell; children, Quinn (Sonja) Navarre, Dwayne (Dejona) Navarre, Marcell (Elisha) Navarre, Melantha Navarre, Rodney Navarre, Malissa N. (Jerry) Pierre, Marva Kemp, Michelle Malter, Precious Navarre, and Danny (Michelle) Alexander; sister, Barbara N. Newton; sister-in-law, Alberta S. Navarre; 28 grandchildren; 26 great-grand children, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation was held on Dec. 28 from 9 am until 11 am. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Funeral services were held Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. in St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Slidell.

Burial in the Slidell Veteran Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home, Picayune, Ms.

Ruthie Mae Wilson,of Slidell, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.

She was 88 years old.

To cherish her memory, Mrs. Wilson leaves behind her daughter, Ruby Dunklin; and four sons, Robert Wilson, Milton Wilson, Cleveland Wilson, and LaCal Wilson.

She also leaves ­behind many grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews, friends, and the support of the Lincoln Park Community.

Funeral services will be held at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church 2100 2nd St., Slidell, at a future date. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and the service will be at 11 a.m.

Interment at Forest Lawn Cementary. Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Slidell.

William C. Schayot, of Slidell, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

He was 85 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Jewel L. Schayot; loving father of Libby Ann Schayot; Kim Marie Schayot; William C. Schayot, Jr. (Denise); and Leonard Ray Schayot (Lynn); and son of the late James H. Schayot and Irma Meyer Schayot.

He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

William was a U.S. Navy Veteran in the Korean Conflict.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 400 Westchester Blvd, Slidell, on Thursday, December 22 at 12 p.m.

Interment will follow in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell.

Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will be on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m.

Donations can be made to STARC, 1541 ST. Ann Place, Slidell, LA 70460.

Emmett Wade Sanders, of Slidell, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2016.

He was 75 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Sandra “Sandy” R. Sanders; father of Eric Wade Sanders (Shelly); Christy Sanders Myers (Ryan); son of the late Robert W. Sanders and Mattie Nix Sanders; and brother of Wilton Sanders.

He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Alicia Sanders; the late Allison Sanders; Jessie Hernandez; Brady Myers; Ethan Wade Sanders; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Wade was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at First Baptist Church of Slidell; a professional engineer and avid outdoorsman.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 19 at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd., (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to STARC, 1541 St Ann Place, Slidell, LA, 70460 or First Baptist Church, Maintenance Fund, 4141 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, LA, 70458.

Gary Joseph Arnoult Jr., of Slidell, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2016.

He was 51 years old.

He was the father of Elle Lee Arnoult, and Devin Wray Arnoult; grandfather of Audley Joseph Thompson; and brother of Monique Owen, and Patrice Arnoult.

Gary was a native of New Orleans; former resident of Harahan; and a resident of Slidell, for the past 27 years.

Memorial services were held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd, Slidell, on Wednesday, December 21.

Estelle Adamkiewicz, of New Orleans, La., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She was 95 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Adamkiewicz; and one sister, Clara Ondecko.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Stebbins (Robert), and Dianne Adamkiewicz (Randy Brown); one grandson, Tyler Stebbins (Kelly); and one sister, Alfreda Radomski.

Estelle was a native of Bridgeport, CT, and a resident of New Orleans for the past 15 years.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 400 Westchester Blvd, Slidell, on , December 15.