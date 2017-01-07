Obituaries published Dec. 22, 2016 Editor

Elsie Palmer Burkhalter, of Slidell, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

She was 74 years old.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Elbridge Palmer and Louise Casnave Palmer; husband, Jesse Lee Phillips; son, Kevin Michael Burkhalter; daughter-in-law, Anita Dunnaway Burkhalter; and grand-daughter, Londyn Durr; siblings, Janice Palmer Scott, Sylvia Palmer Jeter, Sorola “Jody” Palmer, Sr. and Valerie “Blackie” Thomas.

She is survived by daughters, Sharlene Burkhalter and Bianca Burkhalter; son, Kenneth Burkhalter; step-children, Vivian (Gregory) McGee, Terrie Phillips, Jason Booker, Derrick Phillips, Jeffrey Phillips (Felicia); sister, Brenda “Ann” Palmer; grandchildren, Stephanie Durr, Myriana Burkhalter and Laurie Laurent; great-grandchildren, Kole Laurent and Kameron Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A wake service was held on Sunday, December 18 at the Slidell City Auditorium, 2056 2nd Street, Slidell

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, December 19 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Slidell.

Associate Pastor Stephen Dardis, officiated.

Arrangements entrusted to DW Rhodes Funeral Home, 7411 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA.

Geraldine Hacke Koonce, of Slidell, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016, in Slidell.

She was 91 years old.

Mrs. Koonce was born April 19, 1925, in Saratoga, Texas to William J. Hacke and Lillian Bailey Hacke.

Geraldine was the beloved mother of Dewaine Koonce (Gina Cittadino), Elise Dragu (Lee Dragu), and Kay Koonce.

She is survived by her brother, David Hacke; six grandchildren: Jason Koonce, Christina Crowe, Matthew Koonce, David Koonce, Jack Henry Dragu, Lillian Dragu; five great-grandchildren: Joseph Koonce, Luke Koonce, Dylan Crowe, Dawson Crowe, and Ava Sweeny.

Geraldine was a retired registered nurse from Southeast Louisiana Hospital where she was head nurse for the boy’s adolescent ward. She was also retired from the obstetrics ward of Slidell Memorial Hospital. She lived a rich, generous life and was loved by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral.

Funeral services will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd., (in Forest Lawn Cemetery), Slidell, on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m..

Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, after 10 a.m.

Burial will be in Foest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Notre Dame Hospice.

Lillian Anna Stoltz Cantu passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2016.

She was 83 years old.

She was the cherished wife of the late Kenneth F. Cantu, Sr.; mother of Kenneth F. Cantu, Jr. (wife, Sharon) and Kathy Cantu Esponge (husband, Steven).

She is also survived by one granddaughter, Kristina Esponge Terry (husband, Michael) and three precious great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Mason and Kingston Terry.

She is the daughter of the late Albert B. Stoltz, Sr. and Lena Geissler Stoltz; sister of the late Albert B. Stoltz, Jr. (Miriam), William R. Stoltz, Sr. (Justine), David E. Stoltz, Sr. (Lois), Florence “Sis” Stoltz Farmer (Wesley), Marcella Stoltz Kern (Wilbert), and Herbert L. Stoltz (Merline).

She is also survived and fondly remembered by two step-granddaughters, Alysia and Erica, and their children, Conner, Brianna and Kaleb, along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Lillian was a native of New Orleans, La. and a longtime resident of Chalmette, La. before settling in Lacombe. She attended Redemption Church in Lacombe and was a former member of St. Bernard Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Chalmette and Trinity Baptist Church, where she was employed for many years as the school secretary. She was also employed by Ozone/Kentwood Spring Water and Cantu Acceptance Corporation, where she worked alongside her loving husband.

Her favorite pastimes included watching television and playing cards with both her family and her lady friends (The Golden Girls). She was a woman of strong faith, well loved by many and most certainly a precious gift to her entire family. She will be deeply missed; however, without a doubt, she has been welcomed with open arms into the kingdom of heaven by our Lord and Savior.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, December 22 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Funeral services will begin in the chapel at 12 p.m. followed by her being laid to rest with her beloved husband in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions to Redemption Church Building Fund, 27351 Hwy. 190, Lacombe, LA 70445 would be greatly appreciated.

Phyllis Ann Chalender passed away peacefully on December 9, 2016, in Slidell, Louisiana with her daughter by her side.

She was born September 2, 1933 in Edgeley, North Dakota to the late Oscar and Alma Tiemann. She was a graduate of Norborne High School class of 1951 and a graduate of the University of Missouri in 1955 and continued years of support to the university through the Alumni Association and the Jefferson Club.

In 1957, she married Charles H. Chalender, who preceded her in death; however, not before enjoying over 50 years of love.

She is survived by a daughter, Tamara Tiemann Corbin and her husband Jeffrey of Slidell; and a son, Charles T “Chuck” Chalender and his wife Mary of Springfield, MO; beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Hayes Corbin and his wife Kimbre of Hammond, La., Zachary Charles Corbin of Dallas, Tx. and Jacob Gorman Corbin of New Orleans, La., Charles Harris “Chip” Chalender of Kansas City, Ks., and John Harris Chalender of Scottsdale, Az.

She is also survived by a sister, Jean Fisher of Slidell, and preceded in death by a brother, Jerome Tiemann of Kansas City, MO.

She and Charlie were also blessed with many dear friends.

Phyllis was a dutiful homemaker, yet always found time to volunteer through her long associations with the Junior League of Springfield, CoxHealth Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, and countless committees at King’s Way United Methodist Church where she was a member for over 45 years. She was a proud MU Tiger supporter, a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and Hickory Hills Country Club. One of her favorite activities was reading a book on the porch of their cabin at Tablerock Lake.

She will be interred in the King’s Way Church columbarium next to her loving husband Charlie, where a private family service will be held.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Park Provence Assisted Living and Memory care in Slidell.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the CoxHealth Foundation, 3525 S National Ave, Suite 204, Springfield 65807.

Paddie Reese Anderson, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2016, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Paddie and her late husband, Dale, followed the Shell pipeline from Oklahoma, where they met, to Midland, Texas, and eventually found home in New Orleans, living on the Westbank and in Slidell.

A lifelong employee of AT&T (and a proud Pioneer), Paddie was a supervisor for many years. While she worked her entire life, in her last days spoke of how much she loved retirement, when she had time to work on her arts and crafts, travel, get involved in her church, and enjoy time with her granddaughter, Darcy. Paddie. She was a woman of love, grace, spunk, and resiliency, who survived the early deaths of her children.

Her grit was rewarded by spending her last five years in New Jersey surrounded by her three great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy.

Paddie is survived by her granddaughter, Darcy Walker Krause; grandson-in-law, Jonathan Krause; great-grandchildren, Anderson, Nathan, and Gabriel Krause; son-in-law, Charles Walker, and nephew, Darrell Anderson.

She was preceded in death by and joins in eternity her beloved husband Dale “Andy” Anderson, her adored son Gregory Anderson, and her cherished daughter, Marsha Anderson Walker.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, December 17 at Westlaw Memorial Park, 1225 Whitney Ave, Gretna, LA 70056.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Westside Leib-Egan Funeral Home.

In lieu flowers, the family has requested donations made to The Center for Grieving Children in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (www.grievingchildren.org).

Estelle Adamkiewicz, of New Orleans, La., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in New Orleans, La.

She was 95 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Adamkiewicz; and one sister, Clara Ondecko.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Stebbins (Robert), and Dianne Adamkiewicz (Randy Brown); one grandson, Tyler Stebbins (Kelly); and one sister, Alfreda Radomski.

Estelle was a native of Bridgeport, CT, and a resident of New Orleans for the past 15 years.

A funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Burial was held in St. Michaels Cemetery in Stratford, CT.