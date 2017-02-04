Northshore captures district crown Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – Last Friday night at L.V. McGinty Memorial Stadium on the campus of Slidell High School, the Northshore boys’ soccer team won the District 4-1 championship for their first district title since 1997 beating their cross-town rival Slidell High 1-0.

The Panthers finished the season with a 15-3-4 overall record and 6-0-1 in league play for the crown while Slidell ended their regular season at 11-9-3 and 2-5-0.

The first half was back and forth with both teams creating quality chances.

The Tigers’ best chance to take the lead came in the 39th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick.

Northshore sophomore keeper Austin Dunlap came up with a big save to keep the score deadlocked at 0-0.

In the 60th minute of play, Northshore took a 1-0 lead when Fernando Trujillo converted a penalty kick.

That was all the tough Northshore defense would need.

“Overall, I thought the boys did a fantastic job of getting the task at hand done which was getting a result. Throughout district play, the boys have seen a lot of obstacles and have successfully climbed each one,” said Northshore coach Ryan Lazaroe.

“There is no doubt that we were the more consistent team this season and deserved to become district champions.”

Northshore is currently #8 in the latest LHSAA Power Rankings and #3 in the latest LHSCAA poll.