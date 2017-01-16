‘No’ on Pinewood purchase Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – The argument to show vision and faith for special Slidell amenities lost out to cutting more grass and fear of investing money in the cities future when the City Council finally came to a vote on Tuesday night in the controversial proposal to purchase the 96-acre Pinewood Country Club property.

The City Council chambers saw the rare sight of a standing room only crowd, most of whom were Pinewood Country Club residents who were in favor of the city buying the property for $1.2 million.

With Slidell Mayor Freddy Drennan making the recommendation to use supplemental dollars from the 2016 budget to buy Pinewood, there was nearly three hours of comments and discussion from residents and the City Council.

In the end, the measure failed by a 5-4 vote as Council Members Jay Newcomb, Sam Abney, Val Vanney, Glynn Pichon and Warren Crockett pushed through a measure that removed the money from the supplemental budget.

In favor of purchasing the Pinewood property were Council Members Bill Borchert, Landon Cusimano, Sam Caruso and Kim Harbison.

Caruso made an impassioned speech mid-way through the council comments and shortly before the vote, making key points about “vision needed for the city” that brought the crowd to applause.

Caruso is the former city mayor who was in charge over 20 years ago when the City Council dealt with similarly controversial matters of purchasing land to build John Slidell Park, Fritchie Park and the popular Heritage Park area that now includes the train depot and area restaurants.

Heritage Park was previously a wasteland along the banks of Bayou Bonfouca where Caruso told the story of bringing several council members there and asking them to envision something great, which required the council approving $300,000 to buy the property.

“I asked them to close their eyes and not think about the two piles of trash on the property,” he said.

Today, Caruso noted, all those parks have become popular areas for city residents and key amenities that have added immensely to Slidell. He likened the potential of the 96-acre Pinewood land as the same situation—something that needed vision from council members to spend money the city does currently have available.

However, Pichon, Abney and Vanney continued to argue reasons they did not want to make the purchase, with Vanney constantly calling audience members up to repeat his points that “this is a bail out of a private business and we shouldn’t spend city money to do that.”

Pinewood Board President Renee Warren said the property will likely go into foreclosure now and any unknown entities may eventually buy the land and open the door for anything on the property. She did say that the board will meet soon to decide how long the golf course will stay open, while NOLA Southern Grill owner Louis Ochoa is continuing to run the ballroom and restaurant facilities since he started leasing those areas two years ago.

“We really aren’t positive how quickly the bank will force us to close down everything—we could actually stay open up to a year,” she said. “We will be meeting with them soon and see what the future holds.”

While Pinewood has been in existence as a golf course and country club for over 50 years, the decline in golf play added to what was called “mismanagement by the former board members” that allowed the club to lose money. Now they owe a local bank over $800,000 and also owe individual members and others over $300,000, all of which they are not financial stable enough to pay off.

Borchert, who initiated talks about the city purchasing the property earlier this year when informed Pinewood was close to shutting down, continued to make the point that the purchase of the land could improve drainage in the area, potentially provide land for green space and recreation for the city, and even bring money back to the city since Ochoa made it clear he wants to continue to lease the clubhouse.

Vanney called it “a bad investment for the city” and wondered why no investor had come forward to buy it if Borchert called it “a once in a lifetime opportunity for the city.”

Drennan, who published numbers that said over 200 homes in the area had repetitive flooding losses and therefore could use the improved drainage that would come from improved retention ponds on the property, suddenly announced late in the meeting that “I have had three local businessmen come to me in the last week showing interest in the property.”

But the point from Borchert and Caruso was that the city was letting a great opportunity slip by to buy land in the city limits at $12,000 an acre—even considered $2,000 an acre when considering it costs $10,000 an acre to clear wooded property. Instead, any unknown investor could take over, while the property might become overgrown in the meantime as property values plummet.

Pichon continued to show his concern about the city spending money on anything that wasn’t absolutely mandatory. He told several stories about growing up in a family that was not able to afford items that were not necessities and eventually said he simply thought the city couldn’t afford to keep the grass cut there.

“And I see grass that isn’t cut around Slidell, simply because we don’t have the manpower to do it,” he said. “How can we spend this much money to buy Pinewood when we can’t keep the grass cut?”

Late in the meeting there was extra talk about holding off on a vote since Drennan said he had requested a drainage study to confirm if the retention ponds could, indeed, reduce flooding for homeowners in that area who have flooded over-and-over. The study might take up to five months, he said.

Pichon, in particular, pressed the point of perhaps buying only a piece of the property for a retention pond, or waiting for the study. Borchert finally responded by stating emphatically, “we know all the reasons to buy this or not. Either don’t allocate the money for this or quit wasting the time of the people waiting for an answer.”

Borchert and many residents who spoke at the public hearing called the potential buy “a one-time opportunity that won’t be here if the council doesn’t do it now.”

State Rep. Greg Cromer echoed those thoughts, calling it “from a business standpoint, a great opportunity that you won’t have again.”

Caruso reminded council members that “we are not only here to govern the present, but if we don’t do this now, it might not ever be available again. Sometimes you have to take a risk, as we did with John Slidell Park and Heritage Park.”

A total of 22 people spoke at the public hearing, with 19 in favor of the purchase.