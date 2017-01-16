Mona Lisa & MoonPie in dire need of members Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – Mardi Gras krewes can come and go when you consider the cost to join an organization and parade each year.

But that is most likely not the reason that the future of Slidell’s craziest and arguably most popular parade is facting an uncertain future, longtime parade board member Suzie Hunt said.

The Krewe of Mona Lisa & MoonPie began in Olde Towne Slidell with its first walking parade in 1984. Since that time it has continued parading almost every year with a unique group that requires all paraders to create their own costumes.

“We do not have any motorized vehicles in the parade,” Hunt said.

Due to new city of Slidell Mardi Gras rules a krewe must have a minimum of 100 paid members to continue parading through the local streets. Heading into this week Hunt said their membership number is near 70.

Mona Lisa & MoonPie is positively still going to parade this year on its Saturday, Feb. 11 date at 7 p.m. through the streets of Olde Towne, but if the krewe remains below 100 members this year, then does not have 100 members going into next season they will not be allowed to parade.

Hunt said their membership fees are as low as they can make them—only $125 for an adult and $85 for kids. That even includes three cases of MoonPies to throw while parading—one of the unique features of the parade that sets it apart.

She said the main reason she believes the membership has struggled to stay high enough is because of the actual work it takes to be a member of the krewe. However, Hunt added, it is the work to make unique costumes that is what makes Mona Lisa & MoonPie such a fun, family-oriented parade.

“When my family settled here in Slidell we saw Mona Lisa one year and loved the goofiness of it,” she said. “I was hooked the first year our family made costumes and joined up to parade.”

The board of directors for the krewe picks a theme each year and anyone marching in the parade makes costumes that depict the theme. This year it will be “Mona Plays Games” meaning paraders can have a costume that connects with any kind of real game such as a sport, a board game or a computer game. Veteran paraders have created incredibly fun, unusual and special costumes that have included group costumes and more. One of the earlier themes was a group of paraders who utilized lawn chairs with their costumes—something Hunt is vowing to bring back if she can find enough lawn chairs one year.

For now, however, she is hoping the additional attention to the parade will help new families and individuals join in for what she says is a special night of fun.

“This krewe has really returned to its roots as a family-friendly parade and I can tell you from experience that it becomes a lot of fun and good memories to make costumes with your family, then to parade with them,” she said.

The parade is also well-known for its flambeauxs and musical groups that lead the way in the parade. Hunt said they are especially short on flambeaux carriers this year and urging locals to join them for that important job in the parade. It only costs $25 a person to be a flambeau carrier.

The parade has been loosely held together by interested Olde Towne business people and longtime Slidellians and has missed a year or two since starting. Hunt and her husband moved to Slidell in 1994 and were invited to the parade one year, which led to the start of their annual treks to Olde Towne. When the parade didn’t run one year Hunt offered to help keep it going. She has been on the board ever since.

Tom and Charlotte Collins have been instrumental in keeping the parade going since Charlotte Collins is one of the parade founders, but now the existing members are putting the word out for new members to help ensure the future of Mona Lisa and MoonPie.

“We don’t believe the membership fee is what is keeping people away,” Hunt said. “It’s most likely the fact it takes a bit of work to make a costume and everyone doesn’t want to do that.”

She said the krewe had membership as high as 200 members and had 123 last year. But for whatever reason they are having many non-renewing members so far this year.

“I also think economics has hit some people, but the bottom line is probably the work it takes to parade,” she said. “We’re not like other krewes that have parties all year long that keeps the word out about the group. We hope we get a good run of new members soon.”

Longtime Olde Towne businessman Frank Jackson is the parade king this year, with Beth Pichon DiMarco the 2016 queen. The maid and duke this year are T.J. Stephens and Angela Hothan, two representatives from STARC.

The group holds a Red Beans and Rice Ball with King Cake every year, thanks to Kevin Young at KYs Restaurant providing the red beans.

“We hope people will take advantage of this 30-year tradition in Slidell,” Hunt added. “It’s a big part of the Slidell Mardi Gras scene and a great time to have fun and be creative. But if we don’t get more members, Mona Lisa and MoonPie could go away.”

The parade route is 1.4 miles walking through the streets of Olde Towne, with several bands providing music during the parade.

Anyone interested in becoming a member, or being a flambeaux carrier, can call Hunt at 985-768-6294