Mayor Drennan’s annual Prayer Breakfast focuses on inspiring children throughout Slidell Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – A call to public officials and business leaders to “remember the kids” capped an inspirational gathering in the Slidell Municipal Auditorium on Friday for the fifth annual Mayor Freddy Drennan Community Prayer Breakfast.

The Slidell mayor several years ago revived what had been a citywide prayer service and annually invites other mayors from around the parish, the parish president, church leaders and business leaders to join him for a breakfast meeting that is also open to the public.

Drennan’s theme has annually been for the public officials to read a short excerpt from the inauguration address of former U.S. presidents, demonstrating the intent of the Founding Fathers to incorporate the Christian lifestyle and precepts into the life of America.

While that always inspires those in attendance, it was the words of guest speaker Chrissy Miller who encouraged the attendees to “remember that the kids are our future and they need people like you to reach out to them. They are the generation who will one day be in the positions you now hold.”

Miller, a Slidell graduate herself, is now the first African American teacher at Christ Episcopal School in Covington and has become a guest speaker at many events, especially those for young people. She became a leader for the Slidell Passion for Purity outreach here and was among the first leaders at Ohana Pier, a Christian based youth center in Slidell.

After thanking a host of family and friends for helping her along the way, Miller pointed out that the average age of people in churches across the United States is 53.

“We need to fill our churches with young people and the challenge to all of you today is to not give up on our youth,” she said. “It’s our job, our duty to invest in them.”

Miller said she sees the challenge ahead as a lesson from the Bible, when Paul became a mentor to Timothy.

“I grew up in a single family in Washington Heights,” she said. “It was a great day for us when we had enough food to eat.

“But I learned that you don’t have to be a product of your circumstances,” she added. “As a teen, Miss Cindy Collins saw me as someone who could become something. She asked me to start helping at Passion for Purity and it truly changed my life. Then I was later asked by Bobby Thirstrup to lead at Ohana Pier—he was also instrumental in my life.”

She said that most local leaders, whether at churches or in the business community, “know a young person you can identify and help. You can become the Paul to a Timothy you know about.”

“Find a young person you can mentor,” she added. “Tell them ‘there is great potential in you.’ Hold kids accountable, even if that is not a popular word, but one day they will thank you for it as I now do for others who helped me.”

Miller has also started her own organization to reach out to young girls, something she said many in the audience could do in their own way.

“Many of you have made it in the business world or whatever field you are in,” she said. “But it’s not enough. We have young people who need your help.”

Miller closed by saying “Our legacy is not measured by how great we are, but by the traceable impact we make on those around us.”

Mayors in attendance with Drennan were Donald Villere from Mandeville, Mike Cooper from Covington, Greg Lemons from Abita Springs, Bettye Boggs from Folsom and Jean Pelloat from Madisonville. Parish President Pat Brister was also part of the program that was led by La. Sen. Sharon Hewitt.

“We are lucky to live in a country that allows us the right to gather in a public place to pray,” Hewitt said as she opened the breakfast. “But we can’t relax or our religious freedom will be taken away. It is being challenged every day in this country.”

Students from Northshore High, Pope John Paul, Salmen High and Slidell High volunteered in cooking and serving the breakfast.

Sponsors for the event were Associated Wholesale Grocers, Cash Saver Slidell, Cleco, Folgers Coffee and State Rep. Greg Cromer.