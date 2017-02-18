Love of politics turns into great success Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

MANDEVILLE – When Jay Connaughton was walking the halls of Mandeville High in the early 1990s he wasn’t exactly seen as one of the popular kids who was the Friday night star of the football team.

But today, Connaughton might have a little trouble not chuckling to himself about who turned out to have the real success in life.

Connaughton and his wife, Jennifer, started a small advertising and political consulting firm in 2000 from a little office on North Columbia Street in downtown Covington. Today, the couple heads Innovative Advertising, a 30-man operation in a huge building on Hwy. 22 in Mandeville with a multi-million dollar company that is coming off undoubtedly their biggest campaign that played a key role in Donald Trump winning the presidency of the United States.

“It does seem cool to be here now,” Connaughton said as he sat in a conference room at the office. “I have a lot of pride in the fact we got here.

“But there is also a great sense of responsibility now since many people count on us,” he added. “This is what we always wanted, but honestly, we’re not content. There is still too many things we can do.”

Back in the halls of Mandeville High in the early 90s after his parents moved to the North Shore, Connaughton can look back and see the early signs of what was to come, even if he didn’t know it at the time.

Ironically, neither of his parents were in the advertising or marketing business—his father was involved in nuclear medicine and his mother was a teacher—and neither of his parents had a tremendous interest in politics, a subject that Connaughton was drawn to from a young age.

“I was always interested in the big news stories and politics,” he said. “I can’t say exactly where the interest came from, although Ronald Reagan was certainly a guy who got my attention.”

He remembers having great interest in the big news events of that day—the Shuttle explosion, the Gulf War and the way Reagan handled them on TV.

Once in high school he got involved in the teen GOP club that grew to 45 members—an incredibly large group for an average size high school. The club, led by Connaughton as president, wasn’t content to simply follow politics. They got involved in a way never before seen from young students.

“We involved working with several of the area politicians—John Hainkel and Bart Pepperson. We knew Pat Brister before she was parish president,” he explained.

The first real impact Connaughton and his fellow GOP teens made was in joining a young 23-year-old name Dennis Bechac, who wanted to run for Parish Council against two incumbents. The students walked the neighborhoods and knocked on every door twice, Connaughton recalls, and Bechac pulled off the upset.

“That was exciting,” he said. “Campaigns are just like sports—there are winners and losers. And we got a lot of attention for helping Dennis win.”

Connaughton began working at the state level with the teen groups and was voted state chairman for the teen Republican club, then went on to LSU where he continued to build the momentum that would one day lead to his own company.

“The word had spread about our club helping Dennis win and we were asked to help other candidates,” he said. “We were very active so naturally I kept doing it at LSU.”

Connaughton’s success in St. Tammany Parish obviously was noted all the way to Baton Rouge as he was offered a job by the Republican Party even as he barely started college. It connected him to the state level politicos that led to being hired in 1995 by Texas presidential candidate Phil Graham.

“I was actually on retainer for $35,000 and at the time it seemed like a lot of money to me,” Connaughton said with a smile. “I did all kinds of advance work, direct mail—you name it and we did it.”

But then the campaign ended, Graham was not the new president, and Connaughton—along with a young friend named Jennifer he had met—suddenly realized, “we need to find a job!”

With the connections they made in the political world, he and Jennifer teamed up and went to some of the people they knew, including big donors to the campaigns, and asked for some of their corporate work.

“We had helped Mike Foster win, helped defeat some of the old dog Democrats like B.B. ‘Sixty’ Rayburn and Sammy Nunez,” he said. “So a lot of the donors seemed to like us and gave us a few of their corporate accounts to work on.”

The light bulb went off and the couple realized “we can work in the corporate world with the experience we gained in politics. There are a lot of similarities.”

From their small firm on Columbia Street the business has steadily grown and now occupies the large building in Mandeville, where Connaughton has created a talented team that can provide every kind of advertising or marketing work in-house. He has web designers, Social Media experts, and of course, the traditional advertising specialists to create an overall campaign of TV, radio, newspapers or whatever works in this changing world of advertising.

“For a while there was such a rush to Social Media and Facebook,” Connaughton said. “But we’re seeing a see-saw effect in the world and a swing back to more traditional methods of advertising.”

Connaughton said he looks at Hurricane Katrina hitting Southeast Louisiana as a key time that actually helped his business.

“After the storm we had almost no business here so we worked more in Orlando and Atlanta,” he said. “We saw the greater opportunities with larger clients and realized we needed to diversify. Bigger clients allow us to do more consumer research and since then we have tried to have a lot of different groups we work with so we don’t have all our eggs in one basket.”

As for advising the thousands of small businesses who are trying to find the right way to build their business, Connaughton said it should start with knowing the market you want to address, and then finding a story that tells who you are and why your business should be patronized.

“When we meet with a business we find out what their story is and highlight the most persuasive aspect of it,” he said. “We’re actually storytellers with our advertising.”

He gave an example of Abita Beer, a longtime client for Innovative which began with a single spot on a radio station to now becoming a seven figure advertiser for the firm.

“We positioned them as being Louisiana True, and that’s what a lot of their products revolve around,” he said.

Innovative has close to 30 active clients at most times, but “are usually working on up to 300 jobs at any one time,” he said.

His final word to aspiring entrepreneurs fighting to make it in the competitive business world is “follow your passion and stick to that. We realized we could compete with large companies and that built our confidence. So can someone else.”

Jay and Jennifer have been married 17 years and have three children.