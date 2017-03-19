Local shelter prepping for influx of animals Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – Spring time will soon bring warm weather and pretty flowers, but it will also bring the annual influx of newborn kittens and puppies for the Slidell Animal Control staff to deal with.

Knowing what comes every spring, Animal Control Director Horace Troullier and Animal Assistance League of Slidell Vice-President Donna West are hoping the public will help them prepare for that extra burden by donating extra kitten and puppy food, not to mention the consideration of adopting a new animal.

“It happens every spring—it’s just the normal cycle for animals to breed late in the winter and then the kittens and puppies are born in the spring,” Troullier said, heading the Slidell animal shelter after working there for over 20 years.

Troullier said that thanks to the support of the longtime volunteer group, the Animal Assistance League of Slidell, the local shelter is in very good shape in terms of current adoptions. But they can always use donations of food and other items to help out the financially strapped city budget.

“We have used Social Media to constantly put the word out when we get new animals and we are able to adopt all the animals coming in here that are healthy and looking for new homes,” he said.

West is a member of the local league that has been the volunteer support group helping at the shelter for 30-years. They provide volunteers who work every day there, walking animals, cleaning cages and dog holding areas, and more.

When it comes to adopting the current flow of animals that are picked up, the Slidell shelter is run as well as any facility. They are able to house up to 26 dogs, and are able to adopt them out to good homes.

But spring will bring a lot of new puppies and kittens and West agreed with Troullier about the need for donations of puppy or kitten food, as well as cleaning supplies. West said they also can use leashes since they give a leash with every adopted dog.

In the past year the shelter had to replace the air conditioning unit at a cost of $48,000, so every penny that is donated goes to helping the animals that are housed there until they find a new home.

Adoption fees for dogs is $90 and cats is $80, but every animal leaving for a new home is spayed or neutered and has all its age appropriate shots, as well as having a micro-chip implanted so it can be found if lost.

“Our Facebook site has been a big help in getting animals adopted since we post the picture as soon as we have them ready for adoption,” West said. “We can use people ‘liking’ the page and sharing it with friends, and that is another way you can help the animals we are taking care of to find new homes.”

The volunteer group can be found on petfinder.com and on Facebook.

Donations can be brought to the shelter at 2700 Terrace Avenue, or you can call them for more information at 985-646-4267.