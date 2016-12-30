Lady Spartans beat Slidell Editor

By Dave WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – The Salmen Lady Spartans learned a valuable lesson last Tuesday night in their non-district 64-38 win over the Slidell Lady Tigers.

It’s not how you start but how you finish.

In the battle with cross-town rival Slidell, the Lady Spartans had, perhaps, their worst shooting first quarter this year.

Salmen connected on only 1-of-20 shots in the first period with that one coming on a basket by Ashanti Eden who also had a free throw to give Salmen three points in the frame.

While this was happening, Slidell pumped in 12 points to take the 12-3 lead after one.

And then the Lady Spartan offensive light switched on unfortunately for Slidell.

Salmen (9-6) went on a 17-0 run in the second period to regain the lead and took a 24-21 lead into halftime.

Chantel Johnson and Jordan Kauzanich each had six points for the Lady Tigers in the first half while Arianna Cooks and Eden each had eight for the Spartans.

Salmen continued with the hot hand on the third period putting up 17 points to Slidell’s seven and 23 points in the fourth to the Tiger’s 10 to post the 64-38 win.

“We couldn’t even make a layup,” said Spartan coach Panos Bountovinas.

“I think it was just a matter of nerves and the anticipation of playing against Slidell that had them off their game.”

When he was asked about the turnaround in the second period he said, “We had to put on the pressure and change the rhythm to wake ourselves up. I told the girls that you don’t try and catch up with three-point shots and that you must have patience and hit the two-

pointers.

Also hurting Slidell were the 28 turnovers they committed and the 28% shooting (15-of-53).

Salmen had 13 turnovers and shot 34% from the field (26-77).

Leading the way for Slidell (6-9) was Chelsea Harrington who had 14 points. Kauzanich finished with 11 followed by Johnson with six, Jaylynn Roberson with five and Daijah Riley with two.

Salmen’s Eden led all scorers with 21 points with Jaylen Huderson right behind with 15 and Cooks with 14.

Also scoring were Jayla Faciane with seven, Allie Batiste with six and Jazmine McKain with one.