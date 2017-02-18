Lacombe vo-tech campus unveiled Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

LACOMBE – Dr. William Wainwright calls the newly-opened community college in Lacombe a “generational investment in education.”

The long-awaited vo-tech campus for central St. Tammany Parish, unveiled to public officials and business leaders on Tuesday at the Lacombe location on Hwy. 434, portrayed a beautiful, shiny campus for visitors to see.

But Wainwright, the longtime director of the North Shore vocational-technical schools that include four other regional campuses, told a packed crowd of visitors that the first phase of the Lacombe campus is something that will have an “overwhelming impact on students and business” for the North Shore for years to come.

St. Tammany previously had a vo-tech campus on Bayou Liberty Road in Slidell, but it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. That left the Northshore Technical Community College system with campuses in the area, but not very close to the main cities on the east and west sides of St. Tammany.

Previously, the Northshore College campuses were operating in Bogalusa, Hammond, Greensburg and Walker. Hurricane Katrina wiped out the most widely-used St. Tammany campus for students from this parish.

It took several years for the college to gain financial funding to rebuild in St. Tammany Parish with a new location in Lacombe that would be centrally located to the east and wide sides. The $10 million Lacombe campus offers the first phase of what will be several phases of buildings to offer a multitude of vo-tech classes, and is part of a development known as Tamanend that covers 848-acres and will eventually offer single family residential, a business park and a retail center.

For this week, however, the focus was on the Northshore Technical Community College and its new building that is already offering over 20 programs of study that offer two-year degrees, or continuing education degrees that can be utilized at a four-year college.

The school is already holding classes here for the spring semester, and Wainwright told the crowd that work to start Phase II is already moving forward, with the design and development concluded, soon to go out for bids. The second phase will cost $3.8 million and will be paid for with FEMA money that came to cover the flooding damage that destroyed the original building in Slidell.

Wainwright also told the audience that Phase III is on the drawing board for “the future,” but he is already talking to business and community leaders to find a “public-private partnership that would bring us $15 million so we start that building sooner than later.”

Since the Slidell vo-tech school closed over 10 years ago the North Shore college system had seen a steady decline in enrollment, but Wainwright said that with more attention going to the cost of four-year colleges, and with the state cutting the TOPS program, the North Shore system saw a 20 percent enrollment in overall students for this spring. He expects that trend to continue since it is a quicker way, and more affordable way, for students to leave high school and find meaningful careers.

On Tuesday there were classes ongoing with tours from every high school in the parish, the school director said, including a tour for homeschool students.

“We are giving all the schools a chance to visit the campus and the homeschool groups in St. Tammany have been especially excited to get to visit,” he added.

Two students from Covington agreed that they were considering the two-year vo-tech school, rather than the four-year college.

“We talk a lot about the cost of loans to go to college,” Covington High junior Brittany Freeman said. “I like what is here and am considering math and technology.”

Covington High junior Dillon Webre said he wants to go into a career such as a paramedic and likes “the hands-on learning that you get so quickly here, as opposed to going to a four-year college where you end up with so much debt.”

The bottom line for the North Shore School is simply that—real jobs training that can lead a high school grad to a financially rewarding career, or the first step to a four-year degree if they opt for that avenue.

“We offer curriculums that are pathways to a career,” Wainwright explained. “That’s really what this school is about.”

Two major announcements were also made at the grand opening as St. Tammany Assessor Louis Fitzmorris and Wainwright signed an agreement that will train students in the GIS system that the assessor’s office is currently building for the parish.

Additionally, Wainwright said that Weeks Marine, a national leader in coastal restoration with a Covington office, made a $200,000 donation from owner Richard Weeks that will create scholarships for students wanting to get training in that industry.