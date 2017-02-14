Home permits confirm growth Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – The new year began in St. Tammany Parish with the largest number of new home building permits in 10 years, indicating a steady increase in residential building is not showing any signs of slowing down for the parish.

The St. Tammany government released the January, 2017 residential building permit numbers and showed that 126 applications were issued. It was the largest number in January over the past 10 years, going back to January of 2007 when 164 permits were issued.

The 126 permits issued was a 38 percent increase over January of 2016 when there were 91 permits issued.

St. Tammany Parish had been in a full-fledged new home construction blitz until Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005 and since that time the parish has been trying to get back to that kind of construction.

In the early 2000’s the parish was issuing well over 2,000 residential permits a year, hitting an all-time high in 2004 when they issued 2,920.

Even after Katrina hit in August, 2005 the construction industry continued strong through the end of 2006 when they issued 2,238 permits that year.

From that strong construction period until 2007 the new home market had a steep decline with only 1,310 permits in 2007, then continuing down until the parish issued only 535 permits in 2009.

Since ’09 the new home industry has slowly started coming back with increasing permit numbers each of the last seven years. Building got over the 1,000 permit number in 2014 and builders pulled 1,017 permits in 2015, followed by 1,163 in 2016.

The strong start to 2017 is an indication that the new year should continue the increase in the new home market, with a majority of that construction occurring on the west side of the parish.

“Permit numbers are one of our key economic indicators,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President. “Based on the total numbers from last year, and the record start to 2017, we are optimistic that our economy here in St. Tammany is strong.”

Commercial permits have increased each of the last six years, up to 370 issued in 2016.

Permit numbers are compiled and released on the first day of every month.