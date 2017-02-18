Heroin, guns and more seized in drug dealer arrest Editor

SLIDELL — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force recently seized a large amount of narcotics, three loaded firearms and more than $1,400 in cash, while conducting a search of a known large-scale dealer’s Slidell-area home, according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau.

Working with probation and parole officers, St. Tammany Parish Narcotics detectives entered the Carroll Road home of Jamar Wilson on January 27 after a tip came in that he was dealing drugs while still on probation from previous criminal convictions, Seuzeneau said.

Inside the home, detectives found what resembled a pharmacy of illegal narcotics, including 16 grams of heroin. In addition to the heroin, detectives also seized Xanax pills, promethazine, marijuana, narcotics packaging materials, a digital scale, and other unidentified narcotics. The unidentified narcotics were sent to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for analysis.

Even more disturbing, detectives located two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen out of Pearl River County in Mississippi, and $1,428 in cash, which was seized as a result of being proceeds derived from narcotics transactions.

The third loaded handgun was located on Wilson himself. It should also be noted that Wilson has been arrested numerous times in the past for various narcotics violations and is confined to a wheelchair after being shot during some of his past narcotics-related activities.

Wilson, 28 years old of 59217 Carroll Road, Slidell, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: possession of a schedule I CDS to-wit marijuana, PWITD schedule I CDS to-wit heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of a schedule IV CDS to-wit alprazolam, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a Schedule IV to-wit promethazine.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the analysis on the unidentified narcotics.

The St. Tammany Narcotics Task Force is made up of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Slidell Police, Mandeville Police and Covington Police.