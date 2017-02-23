Grand Jury indicts five in fatal Slidell shooting Editor

SLIDELL — District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted five people with second degree murder and other charges related to a Slidell shoot-out that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man in January.

The shooting occurred Jan. 8 when two parties began firing at each other during a drug transaction, which resulted in the death of Javonte Donaldson. Those charged in the incident are:

•Christover A. Davis, 22, of Slidell, second degree murder

•Anthony Akeem Ussin, 26, of Slidell, principal to second degree murder

•Cody Winchell Hartley, 20, of Slidell, principal to second degree murder and obstruction of justice

•Joshua Calvin Gayles, 22, of Slidell, attempted second degree murder, principal to second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and obstruction of justice

•Amira Shantell Bickham, 19, of Slidell, principal to second degree murder and three counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm

The grand jury also returned indictments in two additional cases:

•John Eugene Burgess, 58, of Lacombe, was charged with four counts of first degree rape of a victim under the age of 13 in the rape of three victims, who were ages 10, 5, and 9 at the time of the crimes, between March and September 2016.

•Trey Allen Boudreaux, 18, of Pearl River, and a 16-year-old juvenile were charged with first-degree rape of a victim who suffered from a physical or mental infirmity. The crime occurred between Dec. 1, 2015, and Aug. 23, 2016.