FBC girls defeat Grand Isle; Eagles beaten Editor

By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – The First Baptist Christian Eagles split a pair of non-district games against Grand Isle last week with the girls winning 46-43 in overtime and the boys losing 72-30.

The girls game turned out to be a nail-biter from start to finish.

The Lady Eagles (6-3, 1-1) went cold in the early going hitting only 2-of-14 shots with both coming from Katelin LaFollette who had all of FBC’s five, first quarter points as the period ended with the Trojans on top 11-5.

It was the opposite in the second period as Grand Isle could only down two shots in eleven tries while FBC outscored them 13-4 to take a 18-15 lead into halftime.

The second half saw each team battle for control with FBC’s LaFollette leading the way with nine second half points and Grand Isle’s Kyla Crosy also scoring nine.

Summer Crawford’s bucket for FBC at the 48 second mark tied it at 41-41 to force overtime.

Grand Isle hit the first bucket in overtime to take a 42-41 lead.

Two free throws by LaFollette and one by Madelyn Jennings put the Lady Eagles up 44-43 and LaFollette put the icing on the cake with a basket to take the 46-43 win.

“We made it a little harder on ourselves missing some of those layups but they finished strong and played hard and I am very proud of them,” said Eagle coach Britt Hederman.

LaFollette led all scorers with 25 points followed by Jennings with seven and Brianna Dukes with six. Crawford and Grace Scharfenstein each added four.

The boys weren’t so lucky as they ran into a hot Trojan squad and went down 72-30.

It was all over but the shouting as the Trojans racked up a 21-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The Trojans went on a 25-0 run before Sean Murray hit a bucket in the second period to end the half at 38-10.

Grand Isle had too much size and quickness for the Eagles to handle resulting in the 72-30 loss.

John Mills led the Eagles (2-12, 0-3) with 15 points followed by Justin Darby with seven and Noah Lepine with six.

Joel Bradberry led the Trojans with 24.