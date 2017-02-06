Drugs to blame for crime Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – As St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith settles into his new job during the first 12 months in office, his biggest challenge is clearly not a violent crime problem for parish residents.

Crime statistics for 2016 in the parish—all unincorporated areas—were recently released by the Sheriff’s Office and violent crime such as murders and rapes continue to remain at a reasonable level for a parish with over 250,000 people.

However, as the population continues to rise in the parish, the numbers that reflect more people living here is robberies, assaults, burglary and auto theft.

The Sheriff’s Office reported only four homicides for 2016, maintaining a string of four murders or less for the last four years. Rapes increased from 27 to 29.

However, the crimes with increases in three of four categories were property crimes that involved criminals looking for ways to steal or commit crimes that would net property or money, frequently to fuel drug habits.

Smith said that the drug problem is not only evident in those crimes, but is usually associated to the few shootings the parish has seen.

“Most of the violent crime in our parish is fueled by one common denominator—narcotics,” Smith said.

Not only has the Sheriff’s Office done a good job in the key area of concern—homicides—but they have not allowed over seven murders in any one year for the past nine years—all as the population has steadily increased. For that matter, there were seven murders in 2012, but otherwise, five or less in every other year going back to 2008.

It is the areas of theft and robberies where law enforcement faces the biggest challenge and Smith said the public can do a lot to help reduce those numbers by living defensively. The sheriff said that a simple matter of locking car doors will deter the majority of auto thefts, and there are also things that can be done in the home to make most would-be thieves go elsewhere.

Three of the four categories considered “property crime” saw increases in the parish for 2016.

There were 23 robberies in 2016 compared to 18 in 2015. Burglaries went from 214 in 2015 to 366 in 2016, while auto theft rose from 111 in 2015 to 119 in 2016.

The fourth category of property crime saw thefts go from 1,305 to 1,264.

Overall crime in the parish went from 2,563 incidents to 2,560 incidents, a virtual even number that Smith feels good about considering the steady increase in population.

Understanding the connection between property crimes and those needing money for drugs, the St. Tammany Task Force is ramping up their efforts, the sheriff said.

“Narcotics has a direct link to an overwhelming majority of crimes; both violent and property crimes,” said Smith. “That’s why our Task Force is increasing the efforts in those areas.”

In 2016, the STP Narcotics Task Force seized over 50 guns from violent criminals, made over 340 arrests, and conducted multiple undercover operations. Smith said he hopes to increase those numbers in 2017.

“In order to be successful at keeping crime down, many different factors have to come into play. It must be a team effort between our deputies, other law enforcement agencies, our citizens, and our judicial system. We must continue our community outreach efforts and continue to gain and maintain the trust of our citizens. If any one of these facets falls short, it affects all of us,” says Sheriff Randy Smith.

Smith is asking anyone with information about narcotics, or other crimes, to submit a tip utilizing the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office website (www.stpso.com), by calling the narcotics tip line (1-888-GO-2-JAIL), or by calling Crimestoppers. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.