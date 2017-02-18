Dog dies after attack by pit bull Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – The second reported pit bull attack in the Slidell area over the past two weeks has another resident concerned about a problem that law enforcement can apparently do little about.

After one local resident told the story last week to The Slidell Independent about a pit bull roaming free in the Audubon neighborhood and attacking his small dog in his carport, a second similar incident has now been reported, this time from the Ozone Woods area in western Slidell.

Paula Senette, a 20-year resident of Ozone Woods, said her Chihuahua was “torn to shreds” by two pit bulls that were, once again, roaming free in the neighborhood.

However, more alarming is what Senette said she believes to be the real target of the pit bulls.

“There were two small children playing in the yard across the street from me and from what my neighbor said, since he saw them charging down the street towards them, the kids were probably the target of the pit bulls. If my dog hadn’t been in the way, and gotten their attention, I really believe those children would have been attacked,” Senette said.

Similar to the incident in Audubon, animal control and law enforcement officials can only do so much. Ultimately, the answer to end such attacks lies in the hands of the owners of the dogs.

“My real concern is that people who own these dogs are so irresponsible,” Senette said. “People have to be more aware of their neighbors, and especially that little kids can be playing in the yard where a dog is running loose.”

Senette said she was especially bothered by the fact the apparent owners of the pit bulls were not cited since they claimed her dog was in their yard.

“There is no accountability for people who have dogs that this happens to,” she said.

The incident happened on Sunday morning about 10 a.m. as Senette was bringing in her four Chihuahua dogs from her one-acre lot at the corner of Mallard and Wren streets in Ozone Woods, just off Thompson Road.

“I suddenly heard my neighbor yelling and when I ran outside I saw the dogs had my Chihuahua,” Senette recounted. “They took off with him and when we got him he was torn to shreds. He barely lived long after that.”

The neighbor said he was walking out to his mailbox when he saw the two pit bulls “charging down the street so fast that they didn’t make a sound, weren’t barking and were heading right towards the kids. But they went through my yard and suddenly saw Sawyer, my four-year-old.

“If he saved the lives of those children then I’m happy for that,” Senette said. “But that’s what all of us worry about in this neighborhood now—there are a lot of people who used to own houses here, but as the neighborhood deteriorated the owners moved out and now rent to a lot of people who seem to want to own pit bulls. The problem is they don’t take care of keeping them secure.”

As Senette and her neighbor were able to get Sawyer free, the pit bulls “growled at me, but then headed back for their house,” which Senette said was five houses down from her.

“I saw them let the dogs in, then they got in their car and left,” she said.

Senette said a female resident of the home later came to her house to see what happened.

“I told her their dogs killed my dog, and she said she was sorry. Then when I told her I was concerned that they could have killed those kids and she just said that would be too bad. Then I told her to get off my property and that I didn’t want to talk to her,” she said.

Law enforcement in the parish can only do so much about dog attacks. There are parish laws about dogs needing to be secured and not roaming free. In the Audubon Subdivision attack the owner of the pit bull was cited since there were witnesses who said the dog attacked another dog on another property.