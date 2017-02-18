Council denies fire department parcel fee on ballot Editor

By CHRISSY SMITH

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – After a lengthy discussion at this month’s St. Tammany Parish Council meeting about items that would be allowed on the April 29 ballot, the council voted against letting the Lacombe-area fire department place a parcel fee on the ballot.

The Lacombe District 3 fire department was requesting a $70 parcel fee on the April 29 ballot, but after being questioned by the council for over 30 minutes about the fee and some aspects of the agency’s budget, the St. Tammany Parish Council voted 10-1 on Feb. 6 against a resolution to submit the proposition to voters.

Councilman Jake Groby, whose district includes the Lacombe area, cast the only vote in favor of putting the proposal before the voters. Council members James “Red” Thompson, Michael Lorino Jr. and Richard Tanner were absent.

Although the parcel fee proposal did not get a pass, the council voted to put the department’s 10-year, $461,000 property tax renewal on the April ballot. The 9.94-mill tax funds a fire district that covers about 46 square miles and serves about 8,500 residents. The department’s annual budget is about $2 million.

Fire District 3 Chief Patrick Sicard asked the council to put both proposals on the ballot at the regularly-scheduled meeting on Feb. 2. He presented a resolution where all council members would have to vote either yes or no to both propositions. The council began questioning that concept and said they would prefer to vote separate on both proposals, which was a strong indication that the council did not want to approve the parcel fee proposal.

The fire department wanted a $70 annual fee on all developed lots in the fire district for the next 10 years. Owners of lots containing a structure, whether residential or commercial, occupied or not, would pay the fee. It was expected to generate $238,000 a year. Sicard said the initial idea for the fee was to bring in extra revenue to replace the department’s aging fleet of vehicles, hire more firefighters and renovate the three fire stations and other buildings.

The fire department chose to seek a parcel fee rather than another property tax because a millage would hit the same taxpayers who are already funding the fire district. A parcel fee would apply to everyone who owns property with a structure on it, including those whose homes are assessed at or below $75,000 and do not pay property taxes to the fire district because of Louisiana’s homestead exemption.

At the Feb. 2 council meeting, Lacombe resident Brian Schneider said Lacombe area residents are happy with the service provided by the fire department and would support the tax renewal. But they are in the dark about the parcel fee, including how it would be applied and how the money would be used.

Sicard said his team did plan on getting at least one town hall meeting set before the April vote to be “transparent to the public with what we are doing.”

But during the Feb. 6 meeting, Sicard elaborated on why the vote was being rushed to take place as soon as possible.

“The recent announcement that Louisiana Heart Hospital (near Lacombe) was closing, and the loss of about 75 properties where taxes were mistakenly given to Fire District 3 instead to Fire District 4, will mean a total loss of about $200,000 in annual tax revenue,” Sicard said.

That meant the parcel fee revenue would have been used primarily to balance the budget.

“All of that has been shot out of the water because of the Heart Hospital news,” Sicard said.

But on the regular meeting for the council, Councilman Michele Blanchard said she thought the asking price was way too high.

“It’s beyond my comprehension why you would try to ask for $70. As far as I know, the parish parcel fee is $39, so I think you are setting yourself up for failure,” Blanchard said.

And she was right as nine other members of the council agreed with her. Council members invited department officials to come back later with more information and concrete figures on what their needs were. A parcel fee could be considered for a ballot later in 2017, they said.