Camellia Jazz Festival launches with big time party Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – If the initial public event for the first annual Camellia City Smooth Jazz Festival is any indication, then the idea to make Slidell “the smooth jazz festival center” could very well be on its way for founders Wil and Diane Bias.

The Slidell couple decided over a year ago that they were going to bring a top-notch “smooth jazz” festival to the eastern side of St. Tammany Parish, and on Sunday they hosted a launch party of supporters for the first event set for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 on the grounds of the Northshore Harbor Center.

Wil said that he and Diane have traveled the world and attended a multitude of jazz festivals and concerts. They began to talk about creating something of their own that started with some small jazz events in New Orleans in 2005. But they always considered doing something on the North Shore that could turn into a nationally recognized music event.

The first attempt to start that legacy for Slidell will be this fall, and on Sunday the couple invited top supporters to the launch party, held at the new Bayou Haven Bed and Breakfast on Bayou Liberty Road.

“We are off and running with this and have some key corporate supporters already, with many more to come, we believe,” Wil said.

The event has already made an international connection as the launch party was attended by Kreol magazine Editor and Publisher Georgina Dhillon, a publication based in London, England. Due to the interest in the Camellia City Jazz Festival, Dhillon came to town and featured Slidell’s own Xavier and Matthew Paul on the cover of the most recent issue. The brothers both came out of St. Tammany Parish with Xavier playing professional baseball for six years and Matthew getting a stint in the minor leagues.

Both Matthew and Xavier Paul spoke at the launch party in support of the Jazz Festival and were among an impressive group of attendees that included local public officials and business people who are ready to join in support for the first year of the festival—something that all see as a trademark event for the city of Slidell.

“We believe music and the arts are important and it is up to us to inspire young people to hold on to it,” Diane told the crowd at Bayou Haven. “Creating this festival is our way to play a small part in keeping the arts alive in this area—we are very excited for being a part of this event.”

Wil said that the support for the first Slidell jazz festival has been so good that he is anticipating thousands to attend.

“I really believe we could have as many as 6,000 people,” he stated boldly. “We’ve hit the ground running and have been promoting it for months, so we feel like we have a good start to having a great turnout.”

The event could draw hundreds or thousands to the region for more than just the Saturday main event. Diane announced that there will be a golf tournament held on Friday, the all-day jazz festival on Saturday, then an indoor “jam session” on Sunday at the Harbor Center.

“We believe the Camellia Jazz Festival will become the biggest festival in this region,” Dhillon told the group when she spoke.

The lineup will be headed by Gerald Albright, a top national and international musician who features the saxophone as his main instrument. He has an extensive background of experience, having played on albums with the likes of Anita Baker, the Temptations, Quincy Jones and Whitney Houston among many others. Albright recorded several successful solo albums for Atlantic Records, with two of his albums hitting number one on Billboard’s Top Contemporary Jazz list. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1989 and 1990 and formerly toured with Phil Collins in 1998 as the front man for the Big Band.

Also confirmed for the festival is Marcus Anderson, another talented sax man who has played with CeeLo Green and Prince.

The rest of the first year smooth jazz performers will include many performers with national reputations for working with the best in the music industry. The lineup includes Steve Oliver, Chieli Minucci, Alex Bungnon, Third Force, Bill Summers and the New Orleans All Stars, Joey Sommerville, Stephanie Jordan and Gerald Veasley.

Wil and Diane already put together smaller jazz shows with the Jin Jeans Supper Club in New Orleans. In 2005, they hosted several small concerts in a five month run of shows before Hurricane Katrina struck in August of that year and ended the start to their promotion efforts.

Tickets and more information on the first annual Camellia City Smooth Jazz Festival can be found online at camcityjazzfest.com.