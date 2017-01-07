Bed and Breakfast opens in Slidell Editor

By KEVIN CHIRI

Slidell news bureau

SLIDELL – Whether you live right in St. Tammany Parish, or half-way around the world, Bayou Haven Bed & Breakfast has been created to take you into a luxurious dream world of relaxation.

Constructed on Bayou Liberty Road, Bayou Haven offers seven beautiful suites in the 12,000 square foot home, and has fabulous amenities that make it a great place for weddings, corporate events, special gatherings or just an overnight getaway.

“I like to say this is every photographer’s dream,” co-owner Dawn Pekarik said.

Not only is the building constructed 12-feet in the air for the first floor, but the views from all bedrooms are enhanced by second floor rooms that give a fantastic view out the back windows directly to Bayou Liberty, or the front views into the finely landscaped gardens.

The home was built in the style of an 1800’s bayou plantation with all the modern conveniences of today, while it is furnished and decorated with a mix of original pieces from closed Louisiana and Mississippi plantations.

Wraparound porches on the upper levels give visitors a great view as well with a New Orleans style outdoor patio setting downstairs.

Dawn and Juraj Pekarik also constructed a 450-foot long pier from the back of the house to the edges of Bayou Liberty. There are special bride and groom rooms to work with any wedding package, along with a sauna room.

The seven suites are named after Louisiana birds such as the Egret Room, the Brown Pelican Room, the Great Blue Heron and more.

Additionally there are fishing packages, golf packages, Mardi Gras packages and wedding packages to fit any need or desire you have.

For more information, contact Dawn Pekarik at 985-707-4884, e-mail her at info@bayouhavenslidell.com, or go to their website at bayouhavenslidell.com.