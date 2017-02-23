Baby bottle found with illegal narcotics Editor

SLIDELL — The St. Tammany Parish Highway Enforcement Unit arrested a Florida man for having a baby bottle full of “purple drank,” otherwise known as Promethazine Codeine.

Pursuant to a traffic stop on Interstate 12, 23-year-old, Ernest Felton II (Coconut Grove, Florida), was stopped for a traffic violation.

During the course of the investigation, deputies located a baby bottle inside of the vehicle which contained approximately 4 to 5 ounces of a purple colored liquid, suspected to be Promethazine Codeine. This is a popular recreational street drug, which is compared to prescription-strength cough syrup, and goes by the slang term of “purple drank.”

Felton was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Possession of Schedule V CDS and for Driving Left of Center.

Felton has quite an extensive criminal history: Resisting Arrest by Violence (2009, Florida), Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (2010, Florida), Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2010, Florida), Attempted Second Degree Murder (2016, Baton Rouge, LA).