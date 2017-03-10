Arts Evening to honor local artist Editor

SLIDELL?– Slidell artist Matt Litchliter’s “The Banjo Player” has been selected as the winning submission for the Arts Evening 2017 Cover Artist Competition. Litchliter’s art will be featured on the Arts Eveningbrochure cover, poster, and in promotional materials for the event.

Litchliter’s work was selected from over 40 entries received from 22 artists, all of whom will be participating in the City of Slidell’s twenty-third annual Arts Evening. Arts Evening, one of the largest and most celebrated cultural festivals on the northshore, will feature the works of over 100 artists and art organizations at 40 locations throughout Olde Towne Slidell.

Arts Evening will also feature live entertainment from 22 different bands and entertainers, casual and fine dining at local restaurants and antique and boutique shopping. The festivities begin on Saturday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Olde Towne Slidell. Other highlights include the opening of the “Deceptive Space: Op Art from the New Orleans Museum of Art” exhibit in the Slidell Cultural Center at City Hall and the unveiling of the first history scroll for Leadership Northshore’s Olde Towne History Scroll Stroll at 6 p.m. at the Slidell Museum. Admission to all events is free.

For as far back as he can remember, Matt Litchliter has always been an artist. While attending Southeastern Louisiana University, he focused on making art his career and in 2005, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in graphic design. He is currently the Creative Director for eMerge where he focuses on website and graphic design.

Living in Slidell his entire life, Litchliter pulls his inspiration from his environment. His gestural style and use of bright color schemes illustrate the energy and vibrancy of New Orleans’ unique life and culture. He focuses on subjects intended to lift the spirits of the city: jazz musicians, cityscapes, cuisine, the New Orleans Saints and even Morgus the Magnificent.

Litchliter has recently focused on taking his talent into other directions and trying new mediums. He enjoys spending time with his growing family and will continue to push himself as an artist. To Matt, his art is his passion and his purpose, and it will always be a part of him.

Litchliter’s work has been featured on the cover of Slidell Magazine numerous times, and he has been recognized with awards in regional art exhibits, including Best of Show in the City of Slidell’s 2015 Mixed Media exhibition.

Litchliter’s work is on display and available for purchase at the 1808 Front Street Marketplace in the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce building and online at Facebook and Etsy. During Arts Evening, he will be displaying his work at Front Street Marketplace, where a limited amount of signed posters will be available for purchase during Arts Evening.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Arts Evening 2017 Cover Artist and I would like to thank Mayor Drennan and the City of Slidell for this recognition,” said Litchliter. “The arts are a vital part of our community and I encourage everyone to support the arts and come out to Olde Towne Slidell and enjoy Arts Evening.”

