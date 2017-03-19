Arts Evening ready for big night in Olde Towne on Saturday Editor

SLIDELL – The biggest event of the year to promote Slidell’s historic downtown district will be held this Saturday night as Slidell Mayor Freddy Drennan invites the community to come out and enjoy the 23rd annual Arts Evening in Olde Towne,

One of the largest and most celebrated cultural festivals on the North Shore, the festivities will held this Saturday, March 18 and continue from 4 to 10 p.m. Best of all is that there is no admission fee for the music, arts and entertainment that will be conducted at 40 Olde Towne business location.

“This is one of Olde Towne’s most popular nights,” said Mayor Drennan. “It’s a great event to enjoy with your family and friends and it’s an incredible showcase of our talented artists and musicians. Please come on out and enjoy some great food and entertainment while supporting our local artists and businesses. Come see what Olde Towne Slidell has to offer!”

Over 150 artists and art organizations will display their works at 40 different locations throughout Olde Towne, with live entertainment by 22 bands and entertainers. Whether it’s classic rock, country, R&B, jazz, variety, rock ’n’ roll or acoustic; there’s something for every musical taste.

In addition to fantastic art work and entertainment, there will be antique and boutique shopping, casual and fine dining and a variety of delectable fare from participating Arts Evening restaurants including Bruiser’s Hot Dogs, KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop, Old Town Soda Shop, Restaurant Coté, Tacos & Beer and Terry Lynn’s Café.

Artists and entertainers will be featured from 4 to 10 p.m. at these Olde Towne locations:

• 1808 Front Street Marketplace at the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce – featuring Anita Bruno Art, Anna’s SweetNest Chocolate’s, bAd NOLA Jewelry, Bead Society, Danny Blackburn, Kenny Bridges, Camellia City Market, Caron’s Creations, Sandy Cyr, Hope Crockett Photographer, Koochie Koozies & Sweet Baby James, Matt Litchliter, Lori Gomez ART, Mainstreet Ornaments, Mandie Manzano, mARTketplace Books, Robin Miller-Bookhout, Mischief Dolls by Connie Born, Missi Spinosa & Witness, Diana Plauche, Rainbow Child Care Calenders, Adam Sambola Gallery, Dawn Sharpe, Slidell Magazine, Soap Divas, Stainglass by Judy DiGerolamo, STARC Art, Stashbags by Sharon DeLong, Swamp Kids Books, TeggArt Pottery, The Cleansing by James Hartman, Bonnie Vanney. Entertainment by Flatliners Entertainment, 4-6 p.m. and TiJonne Reyes, 6-8 p.m.

• Almost New – featuring artists Robert Santopadre and Chuck Wright

• Annette’s House of Decor – featuring artists Mary Rosales, Deborah Thompson and Brown Bear Pottery

• Antiques & Art on First – featuring artist Suzy Sale and Jeannie Spaide

• Arcade Theatre – featuring artists Emily Binder, Linda March, Maritza Perez, and Ashleigh Taylor. Poetry reading with Maritza Perez & Geremy Jackson at 7 p.m. Entertainment by The Shoals, 5-7 p.m.

• Barbara’s Victorian Closet Antique Mall – featuring artists Doris Bougonand Jean Frondorf

• Bella Style Salon – featuring artists Mickey Asche, Phil Galatas, Cindy Strecker, John Strecker, and Valerie Strecker.

• Borchert Law, PLC at Notting Hill – featuring artists Helio Zavalza and members of the Lacombe Art Guild: Elsa Baker, Peggy Bergeron, Dorris Bogataj, Marie Celino, Shirley Doiron, John Paul Duet, Joan Dupuy, Georgi Dussouy, Len Heatherly, Elizabeth McMeekin, Darlene Melancon, Edward Puderer and Mary Puderer. Entertainment by Christy and the Rascals, 5-7 p.m.

• The Brass Monkey – Entertainment by Andy Breaux, 8-10 p.m.

• Bruiser’s Hot Dogs – entertainment by Overboard Duo, 7-9 p.m.

• Café du Bone Dog Bakery & Boutique – featuring artists Norma DeMuth and Juju the Good Voodoo children’s book series

• Carolynn’s Wonderland

• Clarke Design Services – featuring artist Kelly Dellsperger

• Dellsperger Studio – featuring artist Keith Dellsperger

• Dunn’s Flooring – featuring members of the St. Tammany Pastel Society

• ElderCare LA, LLC – featuring artists Sara Bonar, Dianna Plauche Photography, Andreé Maduell and David Schmit.

• First United Methodist Church – Open 4-8 p.m. Featuring artists Children of FUMC, Paul Kronlage, Nelle Landry, Suzanne McGill, Zac McGovern, Alex O’Lear, Maritza Perez, Skip Pyatt, Susan Ratcliff, Michael Reed, Dave Smith, Carey Winbury. Entertainment by Slidell Guitar Ensemble, 4-8 p.m.

• Green Oaks Apothecary – featuring artist David Guestella

• Hair-Port – Artists: Linda Bickel, Nancy Gaines, and Michael Reed. Entertainment by Audio Beach, 7-9 p.m.

• I.D.eel Design – Featuring artists Joel Geiger and Jarren Jett Geiger

• Kutting Quarters – featuring artists Victoria Allen, Christiane Borden, Denise Gilhousen, Michelle Kavanaugh and Luana Perez. Entertainment by The Bayou Liberty Jazz Band, 7-9 p.m.

• KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop – entertainment by Cory Pratt Band, 8-10 p.m.

• Lowry-Dunham, Case & Vivien Insurance Agency – featuring artists Donna Bush, Charlotte Collins, Glenda Drennan, Nelle Landry, Andy Leonard, Martin Needom, and Susan Needom. “Bogue Chitto Flats” by John Case. Entertainment by the Crowe Bros. Band, 5-7 p.m.

• Naulty’s Shoe Repair – featuring artist Cindy Cenac

• Northshore Plus/Postal Plus/Mr. Map – featuring artist Linda Marr. Entertainment by Sara, Jim & Jeff, 5-7 p.m.

• Old Town Soda Shop – featuring artists Natalie Guy and Emile Henriquez. Entertainment by Jill-O the Clown, 5-9 p.m.

• The Pelican Pub – featuring Louisiana Dreams Photography by Sherry Lynn. Entertainment by The River Dragon, 8-10 p.m.

• Pontchartrain Investment Management – Featuring artists Lynn Abney, Ruby Newcomb, Mary Rich. Entertainment by Adam Bock, 6-8 p.m.

• Pottery Studio KLH (inside 1808 Front Street Marketplace) – featuring artists Kelly Landrum-Hammell, Christiane Lorusso, Liz Maddox, Yvonne Stoltz

• Premier Tax of Slidell – Featuring artists Norman Faucheux and members of the Slidell Photography Club: Entertainment by the Northshore Orchestra Ensembles, 6-9 p.m.

• Rae Photography – featuring artist Rosemary Hasting

• Restaurant Coté & The Maple Room – featuring artist Rachel Noto

• Slidell City Hall Community Room – featuring artists Gail Brulé and Dolores Crain. Entertainment by Dustan Louque, 6-8 p.m.

• Slidell City Hall Plaza – featuring artist Margie Garland & Rembrandt Studios. Entertainment by Peggy Clark, 4-6 p.m. and John Perkins, 6-8 p.m.

• Slidell Cultural Center at City Hall – opening of “Deceptive Space: Op Art from the New Orleans Museum of Art” exhibit

• Slidell Museum – Featuring artists Beth Dewenter, Mike Malloy and Ross Schillesci.

• Tacos & Beer – entertainment by Painted Hands, 6-8 p.m. and Band of Brothers, 8-10 p.m.

• Terry Lynn’s Café & Creative Catering – featuring artist Rosemarie Mahoney

• Whitney Bank – featuring artists Joyce Haun and Carra Nunez. Entertainment by Nyce!, 6-8 p.m.

• The Who Dat Shoppe – featuring artist Dennis Bush

Op Art, short for optical art, is abstract artwork that gives the viewer impressions of movement and other illusions. Some of the iconic op art works from Victor Vasarely – the “Father of Op Art” – and local and international artists Bridgett Riley, Robert Gordy, John Clemmer, Kendall Shaw, Francis Celentano, W. Medford Johnston and Arnold Schmidt and will be on display at the Slidell Cultural Center at City Hall during Arts Evening.

Artist Matt Litchliter was selected as the Arts Evening Cover Artist. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in graphic design from Southeastern Louisiana University and he is currently the Creative Director for eMerge where he focuses on website and

The Olde Towne Slidell History Scroll Stroll, a new project from Leadership Northshore, is a self-guided walking tour that will tell the history of Slidell through photographs and stories on stainless steel scrolls posted at various locations in Olde Towne Slidell. The project will officially kick-off when the first Scroll Stroll is unveiled during Arts Evening at 6 p.m. in front of the Slidell Museum. For more information about the Olde Towne Slidell History Scroll Stroll or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email SlidellScrollStroll@gmail.com or call Alex Carollo at 985-646-4375.

Several streets in Olde Towne Slidell will be closed to traffic during Arts Evening, from3:00 to 10:15 p.m. Streets affected include areas of First Street, Erlanger Avenue, Second Street, Bouscaren Street, Cousin Street, Carey Street and Robert Street. Access to the U.S. Post Office will not be obstructed.

In the event of inclement weather, please check the city’s website or Facebook page for the latest information. Cancellation decisions will be made by 1 p.m. on the day of the event.