All-district volleyball teams announced

By DAVE WOODALL
Slidell sports writer
SLIDELL – The selections have been made for the 2016 All-District volleyball teams. Local selections are highlighted.
Division I, District 4
First team
Jaslyn Bright, Slidell, Sr.; Sam Gomez, Mandeville, Sr.; Carly Merry, Northshore, Jr.; Kailynn Haley, Mandeville, Sr.; Lauren Larzelere, Fontainebleau, Jr.; Amanda Giardina, Northshore, Jr.; McKenzie Fugate, Slidell, So
Second team
Courtney Haar, Covington, Sr.; Brandi Bundy, Mandeville, Sr.; Hailey Giaratano, Ponchatoula, So; Annelise Vollenweider, Northshore, Jr.; Chelsea Harrington, Slidell, Jr.; Bailey Scott, Fontainebleau, Sr.; Morgan Authement, Slidell, Sr
Co-Most Valuable Players: Emily Boylan, Mandeville, Sr.; Caroline Golden, Fontainebleau, Sr
Coach of the Year: Michelle Anderson, Slidell
Division II, District 4
First team
Brianna Blackshear, Lakeshore; Marisa Brown, Salmen; Molly Brown, St. Scholastica; Alexis Colomb, St. Scholastica; Axia Crespo, St. Scholastica; Katie Gunther, Lakeshore; Katie Mulle, Lakeshore; Ally Schenck, Lakeshore; Allison Weimer, St. Scholastica; Lexi Williams, Franklinton
Second team
Sarah Estapa, St. Scholastica; Kellie Garraway, St. Scholastica; Mollie Hebert, Lakeshore; Alessia Reeves, St. Scholastica; Kourtney Stovall, Salmen
MVP: Allison Weimer, St. Scholastica
Coach of the Year: Andrew Beyer, St. Scholastica
Division IV, District 4
First team
Milayne Danna, Pope John Paul II; Camille Dedeaux, Pope John Paul II; Tyler Sanderson, Pope John Paul II; Sarah Trosclair, Pope John Paul II; Mikayla Boyer, Hannan; Allee Morris, Hannan; Haley Cabeceiras, Hannan; Tatum Ballard, Hannan; Mia Chiota, Northlake Christian; Danielle Loupe, Hannan
Second team
Grace Lagalante, Hannan; Sydney Williams, Hannan; Kyren Whittington, Northlake Christian; Sydney Neyland, Pope John Paul II; Kendall Battistella, Pope John Paul II; Jordan Strahan, St. Thomas Aquinas; Carly Drude, St. Thomas Aquinas
MVP: Ansley Tullis, Pope John Paul II
Coach of the Year: Rachel Battistella, Pope John Paul II
