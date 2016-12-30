All-district volleyball teams announced

December 30, 2016
By DAVE WOODALL

Slidell sports writer

SLIDELL – The selections have been made for the 2016 All-District volleyball teams. Local selections are highlighted.

Division I, District 4

First team

Jaslyn Bright, Slidell, Sr.; Sam Gomez, Mandeville, Sr.; Carly Merry, Northshore, Jr.; Kailynn Haley, Mandeville, Sr.; Lauren Larzelere, Fontainebleau, Jr.; Amanda Giardina, Northshore, Jr.; McKenzie Fugate, Slidell, So

Second team

Courtney Haar, Covington, Sr.; Brandi Bundy, Mandeville, Sr.; Hailey Giaratano, Ponchatoula, So; Annelise Vollenweider, Northshore, Jr.; Chelsea Harrington, Slidell, Jr.; Bailey Scott, Fontainebleau, Sr.; Morgan Authement, Slidell, Sr

Co-Most Valuable Players: Emily Boylan, Mandeville, Sr.; Caroline Golden, Fontainebleau, Sr

Coach of the Year: Michelle Anderson, Slidell

Division II, District 4

First team

Brianna Blackshear, Lakeshore; Marisa Brown, Salmen; Molly Brown, St. Scholastica; Alexis Colomb, St. Scholastica; Axia Crespo, St. Scholastica; Katie Gunther, Lakeshore; Katie Mulle, Lakeshore; Ally Schenck, Lakeshore; Allison Weimer, St. Scholastica; Lexi Williams, Franklinton

 

 

Second team

Sarah Estapa, St. Scholastica; Kellie Garraway, St. Scholastica; Mollie Hebert, Lakeshore; Alessia Reeves, St. Scholastica; Kourtney Stovall, Salmen

MVP: Allison Weimer, St. Scholastica

Coach of the Year: Andrew Beyer, St. Scholastica

Division IV, District 4

First team

Milayne Danna, Pope John Paul II; Camille Dedeaux, Pope John Paul II; Tyler Sanderson, Pope John Paul II; Sarah Trosclair, Pope John Paul II; Mikayla Boyer, Hannan; Allee Morris, Hannan; Haley Cabeceiras, Hannan; Tatum Ballard, Hannan; Mia Chiota, Northlake Christian; Danielle Loupe, Hannan

Second team

Grace Lagalante, Hannan; Sydney Williams, Hannan; Kyren Whittington, Northlake Christian; Sydney Neyland, Pope John Paul II; Kendall Battistella, Pope John Paul II; Jordan Strahan, St. Thomas Aquinas; Carly Drude, St. Thomas Aquinas

MVP: Ansley Tullis, Pope John Paul II

Coach of the Year: Rachel Battistella, Pope John Paul II

 

