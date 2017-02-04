$7.9 million grant to aid in drainage

Editor February 4, 2017 Comments Off on $7.9 million grant to aid in drainage
$7.9 million grant to aid in drainage

SLIDELL — St. Tammany Parish Government has been awarded $7.9 million dollars through the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, to fund the Lower W-15 Area/Lower French Branch Basin Drainage Improvement Project in Slidell.
As part of ongoing flooding mitigation efforts Parish-wide, this grant will fund improvements to the W-15 Canal including: Widening the W-15 Canal, and the construction of a 54-acre regional detention pond (Tenet Pond) which will create approximately 324 acres of floodplain storage adjacent to the W-15 just north of Gause Boulevard in Slidell.
The project will accomplish two main objectives: it will reduce peak runoff to the W-15 Canal downstream of the Tenet Pond, and increase the conveyance capacity of the W-15 Canal, and thereby reduce impact to homes and businesses throughout the W-15 Basin.
“We work every day to address flood mitigation and drainage challenges unique to our Parish,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President. “This grant award moves this multi-layered project forward, and as a result, we will see increased movement of water away from homes during a flooding event.”
This award, ties back to Hurricane Ike which impacted the coast of Louisiana in September of 2008, is a matching grant, which means St. Tammany Parish Government will absorb 25% of the cost of the $10.6 million project. Pending approval by the St. Tammany Parish Council at the February 2, 2017 Council meeting, Parish Government will fund the remaining $ 2.6 million. This project is currently in the design phase and construction is expected to begin in the latter part of 2017.

POSTED IN » News

Related »

Camellia Jazz Festival launches with big time party

Camellia Jazz Festival launches with big time party

La. Heart Hospital to close this month

La. Heart Hospital to close this month

Police investigate armed robbery at Waffle House

Police investigate armed robbery at Waffle House

Shoes worth $25K seized in fraud case

Shoes worth $25K seized in fraud case

Comments are closed.